20 Sept 2022

Longford Ladies SFC: Slashers overcome Carrickedmond to reach yet another county final

Droplink Ladies Football Senior Championship Semi-Final

Grace Shannon surging forward for Slashers ahead of Carrickedmond opponent Ciara Mulligan. Action from the Ladies SFC semi-final on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy

Patrick Cahill

20 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Longford Slashers stayed on course for the four-in-a-row senior titles in reaching yet another county final after a great win over  Carrickedmond at Emmet Park, Killoe in the Droplink Ladies Football Championship semi-final on Sunday.

Longford Slashers . . . 6-4    Carrickedmond . . . 2-10

The ever impressive Slashers ladies netted 6 goals in this entertaining clash and were never found wanting for leadership and courage when the tide turned against them.

The sides were all square at half-time (2-3 to 1-6) but 4 second half goals including the completion of Jessica Barry’s hat-trick sealed the victory. The 4 goals in the second period kept arriving just in time to kill off any spirited Carrickedmond comeback.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Emer Casey; Laura Kenny, Emily Reilly, Grace Kenny; Clare Farrell, Eimear O’Brien, Orla Nevin; Aoife O’Brien, Grace Shannon (0-1); Lisa Nolan, Aisling Cosgrove (1-0), Kyana Lee (1-0); Kara Shannon (0-1), Jessica Barry (3-2, 1 penalty, 1f), Kate Shannon (1-0).

Sub:- Grace O’Donnell for L Nolan (64 mins).

CARRICKEDMOND: Siobhan Egan; Shauna McCormack, Rachel O’Farrell, Grace Esler;  Caoimhe McCormack, Michelle Noonan, Ciara Mulligan; Sinead Farrell, Leah Shannon (2-1); Sarah Shannon (0-3, 2f), Katie Crawford (0-2), Michelle Mulvey; Una Mulligan, Claire Greene (0-3, 2f), Lauren McGuire (0-1, 1f). 

Subs:- Sarah McCormack for C McCormack (injured, 16 mins); Ellen Shannon for S Farrell (48 mins); Ellen Byrne for Shauna McCormack (injured, 58 mins).

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).

