Search

19 Sept 2022

Longford SFC: Black card for Michael Quinn a major turning point as Dromard defeat Killoe

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

longford gaa

Aaron Farrell shooting past Killoe keeper Shane Fitzpatrick for Dromard's opening goal midway through the first half of the SFC quarter-final Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

18 Sept 2022 11:45 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Dromard moved a step closer to reaching the Senior Football Championship final for the first time since 2013 when they defeated Killoe in the quarter-final clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday evening.

Dromard . . . 3-7    Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-11

The intensity was high in this tough battle to determine the opposition for the title holders Mullinalaghta in the last four and a major turning point was the black card for Killoe’s key player Michael Quinn in the closing stages of the first half. 

The sides were all square (0-4 to 1-1) when midfielder Quinn was dismissed and during his ten minute period in the sin bin, Dromard took full advantage of the extra man in adding 2-3 to their tally.

Defender Oisin O’Toole, capitalising on a misdirected Killoe kick out approaching half-time, and attacker Aaron Farrell scored the crucial goals and Killoe never really recovered in crashing out of the championship.

Farrell got the first goal for Sean Hagan’s side midway through the first half, at a stage when Emmet Og were leading by 0-3 to 0-1, but Dromard deserved their victory after shooting a total of 12 wides as compared to seven for the losers.  

DROMARD: Ollie Duffy; Dylan McCormack, Oisin O’Toole (1-0), Diarmuid Masterson; Ronan Bleakley, Joseph Hagan, Peter Reynolds; Daniel Conboy, Ronan McEntire (0-2, 1 free); Matt Duffy, Aaron Farrell (2-2), Bernard Sheridan (0-1); Fionn Hourican, Ross McNerney (0-1, free), Francis McGee (0-1).

Subs:- Peadar Kiernan for M Duffy (injured, 59 mins); James Mimnagh for D McCormack; Jamsie Martin for F McGee; Conor McGauran for R Bleakley and Emmet Masterson for R McNerney (all in stoppage time).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Gavin Farrelly, James Moran, Gavin Hughes; Niall Farrelly, Ryan Moffett, Jake Donnelly; Michael Quinn (0-1), Ronan Keogh; Eamon Keogh (0-2), Mark Hughes (0-5, all frees), Shane Clarke; Cian Farrelly, Daniel Mimnagh (0-2, 1 free), Ciaran Donohoe.

Subs:- Larry Moran for C Donohoe (half-time); Eugene Clarke (0-1) for C Farrelly (half-time); Jonathan Borland for S Clarke (57 mins); Simon Kiernan for E Clarke (60 mins). 

Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow).  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media