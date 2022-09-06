Search

06 Sept 2022

Longford IFC: Ardagh Moydow master Cashel to remain in contention for a semi-final spot

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage - Round 6

longford gaa

Elliott Vaughan surging forward for Ardagh Moydow with Cashel opponent Jack Sweeney in pursuit. Action from the IFC Round 6 clash at Leo Casey Park Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Patrick Cahill

06 Sept 2022 2:45 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Ardagh Moydow opened up the Intermediate Football Championship once again with a crucial victory over Cashel at Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon on Sunday.  

Ardagh Moydow . . . 0-13   Cashel . . . 0-10 

The scoreline suggests a tight encounter but Niall Sheridan’s side led by 7 points (0-11 to 0-4) entering the final quarter and despite Cashel hitting 6 of the last 8 scores, they were fighting a losing battle

Ardagh Moydow had to win to remain in contention for a semi-final spot and they managed that feat without Cathal McGlynn, Aaron McTiernan and Cian Finnan. 

Cashel were missing Conor Farrell but they will be disappointed with their performance and especially the amount of missed chances.

ARDAGH MOYDOW: Shane Quinn; Diarmuid Farrell, Mark McCord, Brendan Finnan; Shane Henry, Ronan Keane, Elliot Vaughan; Emmet Donlon, Conor Carroll; Dominic Glennon, Dylan Coady (0-7, 7f), Adam Reilly (0-3); Conor Hogan (0-1), Killian Farrell (0-2), Daniel Hayden.

Sub:- Kyle McConnon for D Hayden (57 mins).

CASHEL: Conor Skelly; Luke O’Boyle, Mel Farrell, Ronan Muldoon; Dan O’Shea, Ciaran Killian, Jack Sweeney; Andrew Farrell (0-2), Conor Flood; Brian Kelly (0-1), Jamie Bermingham, Dan Casey; Padraic Syron (0-6, 3f), Ger Dennigan, Padraic Farrell (0-1).

 Subs:- Steven Weafer for D Casey (half-time); Aidan Rowan for S Weafer (injured, 38 mins);  Kevin Farrell for J Bermingham (48 mins).

Referee: Michael Farrell (Ballymahon).

