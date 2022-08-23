Search

23 Aug 2022

Longford IFC: Andrew Farrell the saviour as Cashel battle back to draw against Ballymahon

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage - Round 4

longford gaa

Andew Farrell, who scored 2-2 for Cashel in the draw against Ballymahon in Round 4 of the Intermediate Football Championship Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Patrick Cahill

23 Aug 2022 7:04 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Andrew Farrell was the Cashel saviour with a late goal to earn his side a draw against Ballymahon in a dramatic finish to a thrilling Intermediate Football Championship Round 4 clash at McGann Park, Kenagh on Friday night last. 

Cashel . . . 2-9    Ballymahon . . . 2-9

This floodlit fixture was excellent viewing for those in attendance. It was a real physical encounter with intense and tough tackling. 

Cashel were reliant on Andrew Farrell’s dynamic play whether that be at centre-half-back, midfield or full-forward and he finished up with 2-2 from play.

Thanks to a goal from Thomas Mulvihill in the first half, Ballymahon led by 1-5 to 0-5 at the break but let the victory slip from their grasp as Cashel battled back to snatch a draw.

CASHEL: Conor Skelly; Luke O’ Boyle, Mel Farrell, Ronan Muldoon; Dan O’Shea, Ciaran Killian, Jack Sweeney; Andrew Farrell (2-2), Conor Flood (0-1); Daniel Casey, Jamie Bermingham (0-2, 2f), Brian Kelly; Padraic Syron (0-3, 2f), Padraig Farrell, Gerard Dennigan (0-1). 

Subs:- Niall Casey for A Farrell (blood sub, 1 min); Andrew Farrell for N Casey (14 mins);  Kevin Farrell for G Dennigan (42 mins).

BALLYMAHON: Eddie Noonan; Darragh Finglass, Rós Claffey, James Kenny; Kevin Diffley, Matthew Daly, Mark McCormack; Shane Bawle (0-1), John Nevin (0-1); Thomas Mulvihill (1-0), Jack Walshe (1-2, 2f), Danny Ryan (0-2); Shane Quinn, Kyle Fitzmaurice (0-2, 2f), Harvey Townsend. 

Subs:- Trevor Smullen (0-1) for M Daly (40 mins); Paddy Connaughton for K Fitzmaurice (43 mins); Keith Manley for S  Bawle (56 mins).

Referee: Brendan Keena (Ballynacargy).

