Search

23 Aug 2022

Longford SFC: Mostrim knock Granard out of the championship

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 1 - Round 3

longford gaa

James Connell on the ball for Mostrim in breaking away from Granard opponent James Kiernan. Action from the SFC Round 3 clash at Lynch Park on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Patrick Cahill

23 Aug 2022 12:48 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Granard crashed out of the Senior Football Championship after falling to a narrow defeat against the 2021 county finalists Mostrim in the Group 1 clash at Lynch Park, Abbeylara on Sunday evening.

Mostrim . . . 0-12    St Mary’s Granard . . . 1-7 

Mostrim confirmed their place in the quarter-finals with this win as well as assuring a slot for Mullinalaghta, Dromard and Longford Slashers in knocking out St Mary’s. 

4 points between the midfield pair of Darren Gallagher and James Kiernan midway through the second half saw Granard take the lead for the first time but Mostrim remained composed in the closing stages to win the game.

Mostrim have a great knack of getting results in tight games and they kicked 4 of the last 5 scores to seal the vital victory.

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; James Connell, Martin Coyle, Aaron Gallagher; Alan O’Hara, Shane Kiernan, Niall Quinn; Daniel Connell, Brian Farrell (0-5, 3f); Shane Campbell, Darragh Doherty (0-3, 2f), Ronan Courtney (0-1); Padraic Joyce (0-1), Tiernan Hussey (0-2, 1m), Maitiu O’ Donohoe. 

Subs:- Fintan Coyle for M O’Donohoe (half-time); Joe Dempsey for S Campbell (60 mins).

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Dessie Kiernan; Patrick McGivney, Dylan Corcoran, Eoin Higgins;  Mark Tully, Thomas Gallagher, Declan Murphy; Darren Gallagher (0-3, 1f), James Kiernan (0-2); Jordan Shiels, Micheal Hynes, Keith Kelly (0-1); Aaron Smyth, Charlie Martin (1-0), Jamie Brady.

Subs:- Mark O’Neill for D Murphy (25 mins); Liam Sullivan for J Brady (half-time); Edward Smyth for M Tully (half-time); Jordan Martin (0-1, f) for A Smyth (40 mins).

Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans). 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media