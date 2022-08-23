Longford SFC: Mostrim knock Granard out of the championship

James Connell on the ball for Mostrim in breaking away from Granard opponent James Kiernan. Action from the SFC Round 3 clash at Lynch Park on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy
Granard crashed out of the Senior Football Championship after falling to a narrow defeat against the 2021 county finalists Mostrim in the Group 1 clash at Lynch Park, Abbeylara on Sunday evening.
Mostrim . . . 0-12 St Mary’s Granard . . . 1-7
Mostrim confirmed their place in the quarter-finals with this win as well as assuring a slot for Mullinalaghta, Dromard and Longford Slashers in knocking out St Mary’s.
4 points between the midfield pair of Darren Gallagher and James Kiernan midway through the second half saw Granard take the lead for the first time but Mostrim remained composed in the closing stages to win the game.
Mostrim have a great knack of getting results in tight games and they kicked 4 of the last 5 scores to seal the vital victory.
MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; James Connell, Martin Coyle, Aaron Gallagher; Alan O’Hara, Shane Kiernan, Niall Quinn; Daniel Connell, Brian Farrell (0-5, 3f); Shane Campbell, Darragh Doherty (0-3, 2f), Ronan Courtney (0-1); Padraic Joyce (0-1), Tiernan Hussey (0-2, 1m), Maitiu O’ Donohoe.
Subs:- Fintan Coyle for M O’Donohoe (half-time); Joe Dempsey for S Campbell (60 mins).
ST MARY’S GRANARD: Dessie Kiernan; Patrick McGivney, Dylan Corcoran, Eoin Higgins; Mark Tully, Thomas Gallagher, Declan Murphy; Darren Gallagher (0-3, 1f), James Kiernan (0-2); Jordan Shiels, Micheal Hynes, Keith Kelly (0-1); Aaron Smyth, Charlie Martin (1-0), Jamie Brady.
Subs:- Mark O’Neill for D Murphy (25 mins); Liam Sullivan for J Brady (half-time); Edward Smyth for M Tully (half-time); Jordan Martin (0-1, f) for A Smyth (40 mins).
Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).
