23 Aug 2022

Longford SFC: Abbeylara in complete control against Clonguish

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 3

longford gaa

Matthew Flynn on the ball for Clonguish ahead of Abbeylara opponent Robbie Smyth. Action from the SFC Round 3 clash at C&D Devine Park on Saturday evening Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Patrick Cahill

23 Aug 2022 12:29 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Abbeylara scored their second win in the Senior Football Championship Group 2 with a convincing victory over Clonguish at C&D Devine Park, Edgeworthstown on Saturday evening last. 

Abbeylara . . . 1-14    Clonguish . . . 1-4

Captain Colm P Smyth’s goal just seconds after the throw-in set the tone for the game as Clonguish failed to mount any challenge and ended up trailing by 1-8 to 0-2 at the break.

The return of Robbie Smyth to the starting team will be of massive benefit to Abbeylara and he acted as a great outlet from the rigid defence while also displaying his sharp shooting range to fire over three points. 

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Bryan Masterson, PJ Masterson, Cian O’Reilly; Cathal Gilligan, Michael McHugh, Ciaran Scanlon (0-1); Caolan Lynch, Russell Brady; Nigel Rabbitt (0-4, 3f), Colm P Smyth (1-1), Reece Reilly (0-1); Robbie Smyth (0-3, 1f), Jason Kelly (0-3), Cian Brady (0-1). 

Subs:- Mel Brady for R  Reilly (40 mins); Kieran Mulvihill for J Kelly (injured, 43 mins);  Mattie Quinn for C Lynch (53 mins), Padraig Battrim for C  Gilligan (57 mins).

CLONGUISH: Mikie McGuinness; Adam Shields, Gerard Moore, Conor Smith (0-1); Cian Sutton, Ronan Sweeney, Dara Belton; Liam Casey, Peter Hanley; Ryan McHugh, Niall O’Reilly, Chris Gordon (1-1); Josh Sorohan (0-1), Jack Duggan (0-1), Matthew Flynn.

 Subs:- Conor Shields for L Casey (45 mins); Alan Gregg for R McHugh (45 mins); Greg Masterson for D Belton (55 mins); Patrick Molloy for Josh Sorohan (60 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).

  

