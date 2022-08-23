Longford SFC: Abbeylara in complete control against Clonguish

Matthew Flynn on the ball for Clonguish ahead of Abbeylara opponent Robbie Smyth. Action from the SFC Round 3 clash at C&D Devine Park on Saturday evening Photo: Syl Healy
Abbeylara scored their second win in the Senior Football Championship Group 2 with a convincing victory over Clonguish at C&D Devine Park, Edgeworthstown on Saturday evening last.
Abbeylara . . . 1-14 Clonguish . . . 1-4
Captain Colm P Smyth’s goal just seconds after the throw-in set the tone for the game as Clonguish failed to mount any challenge and ended up trailing by 1-8 to 0-2 at the break.
The return of Robbie Smyth to the starting team will be of massive benefit to Abbeylara and he acted as a great outlet from the rigid defence while also displaying his sharp shooting range to fire over three points.
ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Bryan Masterson, PJ Masterson, Cian O’Reilly; Cathal Gilligan, Michael McHugh, Ciaran Scanlon (0-1); Caolan Lynch, Russell Brady; Nigel Rabbitt (0-4, 3f), Colm P Smyth (1-1), Reece Reilly (0-1); Robbie Smyth (0-3, 1f), Jason Kelly (0-3), Cian Brady (0-1).
Subs:- Mel Brady for R Reilly (40 mins); Kieran Mulvihill for J Kelly (injured, 43 mins); Mattie Quinn for C Lynch (53 mins), Padraig Battrim for C Gilligan (57 mins).
CLONGUISH: Mikie McGuinness; Adam Shields, Gerard Moore, Conor Smith (0-1); Cian Sutton, Ronan Sweeney, Dara Belton; Liam Casey, Peter Hanley; Ryan McHugh, Niall O’Reilly, Chris Gordon (1-1); Josh Sorohan (0-1), Jack Duggan (0-1), Matthew Flynn.
Subs:- Conor Shields for L Casey (45 mins); Alan Gregg for R McHugh (45 mins); Greg Masterson for D Belton (55 mins); Patrick Molloy for Josh Sorohan (60 mins).
Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).
Darren Mulledy, Ballymahon Nifty's & Ballymahon Defibrillator Group, Cathy McLynn,Cathy Casey, Ballymahon Defib Group, Michael Egan, Ballymahon Nifty's, Rose Higgins, Edel Feeney and Liam Natton
John Mahon, Robert Mahon, John Jr and Pat Burke at the announcement of Pig n Whistle's 13th location in Times Square.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.