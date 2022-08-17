Search

17 Aug 2022

Longford GAA: Clonguish crowned U-13 ‘A’ football champions

Topline Providers Under-13 ‘A’ Football Championship (13-A-Side) Final

longford gaa

Longford GAA Coaching & Games Development Officer Finbar Meehan presenting the U-13 'A' Championship Cup to Clonguish Og captain Michael Gacquin

Reporter:

Ciaran Bracken

17 Aug 2022 2:56 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Clonguish Og . . . 0-28    St Vincent’s . . . 0-13

Inspired by the powerful midfield duo of Michael Gacquin and Senan Buckley who accounted for 0-24 between them, Clonguish Og produced a fine performance to defeat St Vincent’s (Drumlish/Ballinamuck) in the U-13 ‘A’ Football Championship final played at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Tuesday evening. 

As is different to other GAA matches there is a zone created for the U-13 championship and a score outside the zone is worth 2 points while a goal is also worth 2 points rather than the usual 3. 

Clonguish led by 0-18 to 0-8 at half-time and extended their advantage to emerge worthy winners of this entertaining county final. 

CLONGUISH OG: Stephen Ghee; Sam Elliott, Ryan Murphy; John Mimnagh, Sean Hagan, John Burke;  Senan Buckley (0-9, 2 ‘45s, 3 frees and 1 single pointer), Michael Gacquin (0-15, 6 2 pointers and 3 single pointers); Donnacha O Malley, Ruairi Flynn (0-4, 1 free and 1 double points), William Nolan; Evan Lyons, Caolan Crossan.

Subs:- Evan Maher for C Crossan (32 mins); Daire Cooney for W Nolan (44 mins). 

ST VINCENT’S:  Ryan Farrell; Donnacha McKeon, Ruairi Gibbons; Ryan Smyth, Shane Hannify (0-1), Sean Prunty; Brayden Francis, Oran McKenna; Corey Maher, Darragh Connolly (0-8, 1 free and 3 double points), Oisin Kiernan (0-2, double pointer); Fionn Crowe McCormack (0-2, double pointer), Shane Farrell.

Subs:- Cian Lawlor for C Maher (half-time); James Hilton for S Farrell (42 mins); Robert Mulleady for R Gibbons (44 mins); Conor Prunty for R Farrell (48 mins); Aaron Smyth for S Prunty (50 mins); JP Hernandez for O McKenna (54 mins); Joe Mulligan for F Crowe McCormack (55 mins); Conor Brennan for R Smyth (58 mins). 

Referee: Francis Kelly (Carrickedmond). 

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

