Longford GAA: Clonguish crowned U-13 ‘A’ football champions

Longford GAA Coaching & Games Development Officer Finbar Meehan presenting the U-13 'A' Championship Cup to Clonguish Og captain Michael Gacquin
Clonguish Og . . . 0-28 St Vincent’s . . . 0-13
Inspired by the powerful midfield duo of Michael Gacquin and Senan Buckley who accounted for 0-24 between them, Clonguish Og produced a fine performance to defeat St Vincent’s (Drumlish/Ballinamuck) in the U-13 ‘A’ Football Championship final played at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Tuesday evening.
As is different to other GAA matches there is a zone created for the U-13 championship and a score outside the zone is worth 2 points while a goal is also worth 2 points rather than the usual 3.
Clonguish led by 0-18 to 0-8 at half-time and extended their advantage to emerge worthy winners of this entertaining county final.
CLONGUISH OG: Stephen Ghee; Sam Elliott, Ryan Murphy; John Mimnagh, Sean Hagan, John Burke; Senan Buckley (0-9, 2 ‘45s, 3 frees and 1 single pointer), Michael Gacquin (0-15, 6 2 pointers and 3 single pointers); Donnacha O Malley, Ruairi Flynn (0-4, 1 free and 1 double points), William Nolan; Evan Lyons, Caolan Crossan.
Subs:- Evan Maher for C Crossan (32 mins); Daire Cooney for W Nolan (44 mins).
ST VINCENT’S: Ryan Farrell; Donnacha McKeon, Ruairi Gibbons; Ryan Smyth, Shane Hannify (0-1), Sean Prunty; Brayden Francis, Oran McKenna; Corey Maher, Darragh Connolly (0-8, 1 free and 3 double points), Oisin Kiernan (0-2, double pointer); Fionn Crowe McCormack (0-2, double pointer), Shane Farrell.
Subs:- Cian Lawlor for C Maher (half-time); James Hilton for S Farrell (42 mins); Robert Mulleady for R Gibbons (44 mins); Conor Prunty for R Farrell (48 mins); Aaron Smyth for S Prunty (50 mins); JP Hernandez for O McKenna (54 mins); Joe Mulligan for F Crowe McCormack (55 mins); Conor Brennan for R Smyth (58 mins).
Referee: Francis Kelly (Carrickedmond).
