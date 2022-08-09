Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta made to work hard for win over Granard

Donal McElligott on the ball for Mullinalaghta in breaking away from Granard opponent Darren Gallagher. Action from the SFC Round 2 game on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy
Mullinalaghta were made to work hard for their first win in the 2022 Senior Football Championship as they withstood a determined Granard comeback in the Group 1 Round 2 clash at Pairc na nGael, Dromard on Sunday evening.
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 1-12 St Mary’s Granard . . . 2-5
A goal and five points without reply in the opening 20 minutes paved the way for St Columba’s to come out on top in a game of purple patches where each side took over for periods but ultimately Ciaran Fox’s side emerged victorious.
St Mary’s battled back in the second half and levelled the game in the 43rd minute but in the next 5 minutes went down to 13 due to two black cards to key players Jamie Brady (who scored both goals) and James Kiernan.
Crucially, Ryan Casey’s side now had to play the majority of the final quarter without two men who were so important in their comeback.
Mullinalaghta regained the lead with a point from a free converted by David McGivney and four more scores followed from Rian Brady, Jayson Matthews, Gary Rogers and substitute Cian Mackey to clinch the win.
MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Tom Meehan; Michael Cunningham, Donal McElligott, Gary Rogers (0-2); Aidan McElligott (0-1), John Keegan; Conor Leonard, David McGivney (0-1, f), Jayson Matthews (0-1); Rian Brady (1-4, 2f), James McGivney, Aron Earley (0-2).
Sub:- Cian Mackey (0-1) for A Earley (45 mins).
ST MARY’S GRANARD: Dessie Kiernan; Eoin Higgins, Dylan Corcoran, Patrick McGivney; Mark Tully (0-1), Thomas Gallagher, Declan Murphy; Darren Gallagher (0-1, f), James Kiernan (0-1); Keith Kelly (0-1), Micheal Hynes, Jordan Shiels; Jamie Brady (2-1, 1f), Charlie Martin, Aaron Smyth.
Subs:- Vinny Nally for M Tully (26 mins); Dylan Reilly for P McGivney (55 mins); Jordan Martin for M Hynes (55 mins); Liam Sullivan for A Smyth (57 mins).
Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Young Grattans).
