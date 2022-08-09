Search

09 Aug 2022

Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta made to work hard for win over Granard

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 1 - Round 2

longford gaa

Donal McElligott on the ball for Mullinalaghta in breaking away from Granard opponent Darren Gallagher. Action from the SFC Round 2 game on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Patrick Cahill

09 Aug 2022 3:05 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Mullinalaghta were made to work hard for their first win in the 2022 Senior Football Championship as they withstood a determined Granard comeback in the Group 1 Round 2 clash at Pairc na nGael, Dromard on Sunday evening.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 1-12   St Mary’s Granard . . . 2-5 

A goal and five points without reply in the opening 20 minutes paved the way for St Columba’s to come out on top in a game of purple patches where each side took over for periods but ultimately Ciaran Fox’s side emerged victorious. 

St Mary’s battled back in the second half and levelled the game in the 43rd minute but in the next 5 minutes went down to 13 due to two black cards to key players Jamie Brady (who scored both goals) and James Kiernan.  

Crucially, Ryan Casey’s side now had to play the majority of the final quarter without two men who were so important in their comeback.

Mullinalaghta regained the lead with a point from a free converted by David McGivney and four more scores followed from Rian Brady, Jayson Matthews, Gary Rogers and substitute Cian Mackey to clinch the win.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Tom Meehan; Michael Cunningham, Donal McElligott, Gary Rogers (0-2); Aidan McElligott (0-1), John Keegan; Conor Leonard, David McGivney (0-1, f), Jayson Matthews (0-1); Rian Brady (1-4, 2f), James McGivney, Aron Earley (0-2).

Sub:- Cian Mackey (0-1) for A Earley (45 mins).

 ST MARY’S GRANARD: Dessie Kiernan; Eoin Higgins, Dylan Corcoran, Patrick McGivney; Mark Tully (0-1), Thomas Gallagher, Declan Murphy; Darren Gallagher (0-1, f), James Kiernan (0-1); Keith Kelly (0-1), Micheal Hynes, Jordan Shiels; Jamie Brady (2-1, 1f), Charlie Martin, Aaron Smyth. 

Subs:- Vinny Nally for M Tully (26 mins); Dylan Reilly for P McGivney (55 mins); Jordan Martin for M Hynes (55 mins); Liam Sullivan for A Smyth (57 mins).

Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Young Grattans).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media