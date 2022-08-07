Search

07 Aug 2022

Longford SFC: Killoe suffer another setback as Colmcille snatch winner in stoppage time

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 2

Barry McKeon, who fired over five points for Colmcille in the narrow win over Killoe in Round 2 of the SFC Photo: Syl Healy

Padraic O'Brien

07 Aug 2022 10:13 PM

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

After almost letting the victory slip from their grasp in the tense and exciting finish, Colmcille snatched the winning score in stoppage time when a costly Killoe mistake led directly to Fergal Sheridan shooting over the bar.

Colmcille . . . 0-14   Killoe Emmet Og . . . 2-7

It was no more than Colmcille deserved in front of a big attendance at the Dromard grounds (the game was delayed for ten minutes due to crowd congestion) and they were the better team throughout the Senior Football Championship Group 2 clash in the glorious sunshine on Sunday evening. 

Emmet Og substitute Denis McGoldrick scrambled the ball over the line for the equalising goal in the 60th minute and a draw was looking the likely outcome until Sheridan was gifted the chance to claim a second consecutive success for Colmcille in the current Connolly Cup campaign. 

After suffering another setback in the aftermath of their shock defeat against Rathcline in Round 1, the pressure is mounting on Killoe who are bottom of Group 2 with no points but will still be expected to reach the quarter-finals with the remaining fixtures in the group stage against Carrickedmond, Clonguish and Abbeylara.  

COLMCILLE: Noel Farrell; Conor Grant, Vinny Hourican (0-1), Gerry Mulligan; Martin Mulligan, Ruairi Harkin, Declan Reilly; Jack Macken (0-3, two frees), Fergal Sheridan (0-2); Ciaran McKeon, Cathal McCabe, Philip McKeon (0-1); Eoghan Hawkins, Barry McKeon (0-5, two frees), Rory Hawkins (0-2).   

Subs:- Enda Macken for C McKeon (46 mins); Sean Smith for P McKeon (stoppage time).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Micheal Hughes; Gavin Farrelly, Ryan Moffett, Darren Moffett; Niall Farrelly, Michael Quinn, Jake Donnelly; Ronan Keogh, Simon Kiernan; Shane Clarke (1-0), Daniel Mimnagh (0-1), Cian Farrelly; Eugene Clarke, Mark Hughes (0-3, all frees), Cian Dooner (0-3).

Subs:- Evan Farrelly for D Moffett (injured, 7 mins); Ciaran Donohoe for R Keogh (36 mins); Ronan McGoldrick for E Clarke (44 mins); Denis McGoldrick (1-0) for S Clarke (53 mins); Jonathan Borland for S Kiernan (injured, 57 mins). 

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).

