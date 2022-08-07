Search

07 Aug 2022

Longford SFC: Dramatic finish as Dromard manage to hold out for crucial win over Mostrim

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 1 - Round 2

longford gaa

Matt Duffy on the ball for Dromard ahead of Mostrim opponent Daniel Connell. Action from the SFC Group 1 Round 2 clash at the Monaduff grounds Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

07 Aug 2022 1:09 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Physically stronger Dromard managed to hold out for a crucial win over Mostrim in the Senior Football Championship Group 1 clash at the Monaduff grounds on Saturday evening.

Dromard . . . 2-9  Mostrim . . . 1-7

In a dramatic finish to this tough Round 2 fixture played in perfect conditions at the Drumlish venue, Edgeworthstown closed the gap to just a solitary point when Darragh Doherty converted a penalty for a goal in stoppage time following a foul on Seamus Hannon.

Mostrim launched another attack in search of the equalising score but the danger was cleared as Dromard broke and the alert Ross McNerney found the back of the net to clinch the victory after connecting with a right wing cross from the determined Matt Duffy.

Dromard overcame the setback of losing full-back Oisin O’Toole to a black card in the 50th minute as the 14 players on the pitch stood firm to protect their lead in the closing stages of the match. 

DROMARD: Ollie Duffy; Dylan McCormack, Oisin O'Toole, Diarmuid Masterson; Conor McGauran, Joseph Hagan, Peter Reynolds; Daniel Conboy, Ronan McEntire (0-2, frees); Matt Duffy (0-1), Aaron Farrell (0-1), Bernard Sheridan (0-1); Fionn Hourican, Ross McNerney (1-2), Francis McGee (1-2).

 Subs:- Ronan Bleakley for C McGauran (13 mins); Peadar Kiernan for Dylan McCormack (32 mins); James Mimnagh for D Conboy (third minute of stoppage time). 

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Aaron Gallagher, Martin Coyle, Alan O'Hara; Shane Campbell, Shane Kiernan (0-1), Niall Quinn; Seamus Hannon, Daniel Connell; Darren Bloomer, Padraig Joyce (0-1), Ronan Courtney; Brian Farrell (0-1, free), Tiarnan Hussey, Darragh Doherty (1-4, goal from penalty, three points from frees). 

 Subs:- Maitiu O'Donohoe for S Campbell (half-time); Shane Sheridan for D Bloomer (47 mins); Andy Devine for T Hussey (injured, 48 mins). 

 Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow).

 

