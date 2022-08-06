Search

06 Aug 2022

Longford SFC: Abbeylara back on track with a win over Rathcline

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 2

longford gaa

Cathal Gilligan on the ball for Abbeylara in this tussle with Rathcline opponent David Rooney. Action from the SFC Round 2 game at Emmet Park Photo: Gerry Rowley

Padraic O'Brien

06 Aug 2022 12:51 PM

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Under pressure after suffering a surprise defeat against Carrickedmond in the first round of the Senior Football Championship the previous weekend, Abbeylara got back on track with a good win over Rathcline at Emmet Park on Friday evening. 

Abbeylara . . . 1-12      Rathcline . . . 2-5 

Ryan Plunkett’s side showed a lot of character to come out on top in this crucial Round 2 clash as they looked in trouble when Rathcline raced into a six points lead (2-3 to 0-3) midway through the first half.

The goals were scored by Bryn Peters and Oran Kenny but Rathcline (minus Richard Prior and Jakub Kajan who were injured in the shock victory over Killoe in Round 1) were restricted to just two more points during the remainder of the match. 

Abbeylara got right back into contention when Jason Kelly flicked the ball to the net in the 20th minute and just two points (2-3 to 1-4) separated the sides at the break.

Even without the injured Robbie Smyth, Abbeylara still had enough scoring power to get across the line in adding a further eight points to their tally in the second half.  

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Bryan Masterson, PJ Masterson, Cian O’Reilly; Cathal Gilligan, Michael McHugh, Ciaran Scanlon; Fergal Battrim, Russell Brady (0-1); Nigel Rabbitt (0-2, frees), Colm P Smyth (0-1), Reece Reilly (0-1); Kieran Mulvihill (0-2), Jason Kelly (1-1), Cian Brady (0-3, one free).

Subs:- Caolan Lynch (0-1) for F Battrim (injured, 33 mins); Padraig Berry for K Mulvihill (45 mins); Mattie Quinn for C Gilligan (59 mins). 

RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Ronan English, James Carroll, Seadna Ryan; Cillian Flood (0-1), David Rooney, Jack Rooney; Shane Donohoe, Shane Kenny; Cronan Flood (0-1), Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1), Oisin Kenny (0-1); Oisin O’Sullivan, Bryn Peters (1-1, point from mark), Oran Kenny (1-0).   

Subs:- Jordan Donlon for Oran Kenny (injured, 46 mins); Ultan O’Sullivan for Oisin  O’Sullivan (52 mins). 

Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim). 

