Search

02 Aug 2022

Longford IFC: Fr Manning Gaels come out on top against Ardagh Moydow

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage - Round 2

longford gaa

Leitrim native Fintan McBrien (Aughavas), the manager of Fr Manning Gaels

Reporter:

Patrick Cahill

02 Aug 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Fr Manning Gaels got off to their desired good start in the quest for another Hennessy Cup triumph with a 6 point victory over an improved Ardagh Moydow side in the Intermediate Football Championship clash in Dunbeggan, Stonepark on Saturday evening. 

Fr Manning Gaels . . . 2-18   Ardagh Moydow . . . 2-12

The gallant losers produced a much better display than their previous showing against Ballymahon but still relied on Dylan Coady frees and timely goals to remain in the contest.

Martin Cassidy’s goal with 7 minutes left to play sealed the success as Fr Manning Gaels went 5 ahead and were able to close the game out for a comfortable win over Ardagh Moydow.

FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum; Paul McGee, Cian Brady, JP Farrelly; Emmet Noonan, Gary Connell, Mark Hughes (0-1); Liam Lynch (1-0), David Collum; Conor Keenan (0-2), Pauric Gill (0-6), Sean Whelan; Martin Cassidy (1-6, 2f), Podge Gill, Jamie Nertney (0-1). 

Subs:- Cian Cassidy (0-1) for P Gill (45 mins); Phillip Keane (0-1) for D Collum (55 mins); Aiden Gray for M Cassidy (injured, 58 mins).

ARDAGH MOYDOW: Darren Farrell; Diarmuid Farrell (0-1), Conor Carroll, Jack Gallagher;  Shane Henry, Brendan Finnan, Elliot Vaughan (0-1); Dylan Coady (0-7, 7f), Adam Reilly;  Connor Hogan, Cian Finnan (1-2, 1f), Daniel Hayden; Dominic Glennon, Tommy Farrell, Aaron McTiernan (0-1). 

Subs:- Cathal McGlynn (1-0) for D Hayden (19 mins); Keelan Dowd for D Glennon (55 mins).

Referee: John Cullen (Mostrim).

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media