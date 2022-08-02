Longford IFC: Fr Manning Gaels come out on top against Ardagh Moydow

Leitrim native Fintan McBrien (Aughavas), the manager of Fr Manning Gaels
Fr Manning Gaels got off to their desired good start in the quest for another Hennessy Cup triumph with a 6 point victory over an improved Ardagh Moydow side in the Intermediate Football Championship clash in Dunbeggan, Stonepark on Saturday evening.
Fr Manning Gaels . . . 2-18 Ardagh Moydow . . . 2-12
The gallant losers produced a much better display than their previous showing against Ballymahon but still relied on Dylan Coady frees and timely goals to remain in the contest.
Martin Cassidy’s goal with 7 minutes left to play sealed the success as Fr Manning Gaels went 5 ahead and were able to close the game out for a comfortable win over Ardagh Moydow.
FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum; Paul McGee, Cian Brady, JP Farrelly; Emmet Noonan, Gary Connell, Mark Hughes (0-1); Liam Lynch (1-0), David Collum; Conor Keenan (0-2), Pauric Gill (0-6), Sean Whelan; Martin Cassidy (1-6, 2f), Podge Gill, Jamie Nertney (0-1).
Subs:- Cian Cassidy (0-1) for P Gill (45 mins); Phillip Keane (0-1) for D Collum (55 mins); Aiden Gray for M Cassidy (injured, 58 mins).
ARDAGH MOYDOW: Darren Farrell; Diarmuid Farrell (0-1), Conor Carroll, Jack Gallagher; Shane Henry, Brendan Finnan, Elliot Vaughan (0-1); Dylan Coady (0-7, 7f), Adam Reilly; Connor Hogan, Cian Finnan (1-2, 1f), Daniel Hayden; Dominic Glennon, Tommy Farrell, Aaron McTiernan (0-1).
Subs:- Cathal McGlynn (1-0) for D Hayden (19 mins); Keelan Dowd for D Glennon (55 mins).
Referee: John Cullen (Mostrim).
