02 Aug 2022

Longford SFC: Eoghan McCormack points the way for Carrickedmond’s win over Abbeylara

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 1

longford gaa

John McCormack on the ball for Carrickedmond in facing the challenge of Abbeylara defender Michael McHugh. Action from the SFC Round 1 game at Allen Park. Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Patrick Cahill

02 Aug 2022 1:12 PM

Carrickedmond scored a fine victory over Abbeylara in the Senior Football Championship Group 2 encounter at Allen Park on Sunday. 

Carrickedmond . . . 0-13    Abbeylara . . . 0-10

The pressure was on after Rathcline shocked Killoe in the curtain-raiser in Newtownforbes but Carrickedmond ensured it was a good day for South Longford football with an excellent result following Rathcline’s win and Mostrim’s draw with the defending champions Mullinalaghta.

County man Eoghan McCormack was in brilliant form at full-forward and his excellent point taking throughout the game was crucial in this success for Carrickedmond against Abbeylara.  

Eoghan missed a chance to open the scoring from a free early on but went on to produce a man of the match performance in firing over the impressive total of nine points (five frees) for Stephen Coy’s side.

CARRICKEDMOND: Garret Higgins; Niall O’Farrell, Padraig McGrath, Conor Mulvey;  Johnny Gerety, Barry O’Farrell, Enda Farrell; John O’Shea, Kyle Kenny (0-2); Ross Doherty (0-1), Adam Quinn, Ríoch Farrell; John McCormack (0-1), Eoghan McCormack (0-9, 5f), Sean Kelly. 

Subs:- Fionn Morgan for J Gerety (half-time); David Shannon for J O’Shea (40 mins); Paddy Farrell for J McCormack (47 mins); Pauric Dempsey for R Doherty (60 mins).

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Bryan Masterson, PJ Masterson (0-1), Cian O’Reilly; Cathal Gilligan, Michael McHugh, Ciaran Scanlon (0-1); Fergal Battrim, Russell Brady; Nigel Rabbitt (0-5, 3f), Colm P Smyth (0-1), Mel Brady; Caolan Lynch, Jason Kelly, Cian Brady (0-2, 1m).

Sub:- Padraig Berry for C Lynch (40 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Ardagh Moydow).

 

