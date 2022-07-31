Search

01 Aug 2022

Longford SFC: Oran Kenny outstanding as Rathcline spring major surprise in win over Killoe

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 1

longford gaa

Oran Kenny on the attack for Rathcline in breaking away from Killoe opponent Ronan Keogh. Action from the SFC Round 1 game at Allen Park Photo: Syl Healy

Ciaran Bracken

01 Aug 2022 12:00 AM

sport@longfordleader.ie

In a major surprise in the opening round of the 2022 Senior Football Championship, Rathcline registered a superb win over Killoe at Allen Park on Sunday evening.

Rathcline . . . 2-14     Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-17  

Inspired by the outstanding Oran Kenny who fired over a total of nine points, Rathcline trailed by the minimum of margins  at half-time (0-10 to 1-6) with Shane Donohoe scoring the goal in the early stages of the game.

Rathcline played really well in the second half in adding another 1-8 to their emphatic tally with David Rooney scoring the crucial goal in the 52nd minute to rattle Killoe.  

RATHCLINE: Daithi Mulvihill; Jack Rooney, Jakub Kajan, David Rooney (1-0); Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1), Shane Donohoe (1-0), Oisin Kenny; Richard Prior, Shane Kenny; James Carroll, Cronan Flood (0-1), Cillian Flood; Seadhna Ryan, Oran Kenny (0-9, 1 45’, 1 free), Bryn Peters (0-2, 2 marks). 

Subs:- Ronan English for J Kajan (injured, 37 mins); Jordan Donlon (0-1) for Cillian Flood (injured, 52 minutes) and Oisin O'Sullivan for J Rooney (52 mins); Duileach Ryan for R Prior (injured, 60 mins).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Micheal Hughes; Gavin Farrelly, Gavin Hughes, Shane Clarke; Niall Farrelly, Mickey Quinn (0-1), Ronan Keogh; Jonathan Borland, Ryan Moffett (0-1); Denis McGoldrick (0-1), Daniel Mimnagh (0-2, 1 mark), Eamon Keogh (0-1); Cian Dooner (0-4), Ronan McGoldrick, Mark Hughes (0-5, 2 frees).

Subs:- Cian Farrelly for J Borland (24 mins); Eugene Clarke for D McGoldrick (46 mins); Ciaran Donohoe (0-2) for R McGoldrick (48 mins); Jake Donnelly for G Hughes (50 mins); Ronan McGoldrick for E Keogh (injured, 60 mins).

Referee: Donal Kane (Grattans).

