Longford SFC: Oran Kenny outstanding as Rathcline spring major surprise in win over Killoe

Oran Kenny on the attack for Rathcline in breaking away from Killoe opponent Ronan Keogh. Action from the SFC Round 1 game at Allen Park Photo: Syl Healy
In a major surprise in the opening round of the 2022 Senior Football Championship, Rathcline registered a superb win over Killoe at Allen Park on Sunday evening.
Rathcline . . . 2-14 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-17
Inspired by the outstanding Oran Kenny who fired over a total of nine points, Rathcline trailed by the minimum of margins at half-time (0-10 to 1-6) with Shane Donohoe scoring the goal in the early stages of the game.
Rathcline played really well in the second half in adding another 1-8 to their emphatic tally with David Rooney scoring the crucial goal in the 52nd minute to rattle Killoe.
RATHCLINE: Daithi Mulvihill; Jack Rooney, Jakub Kajan, David Rooney (1-0); Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1), Shane Donohoe (1-0), Oisin Kenny; Richard Prior, Shane Kenny; James Carroll, Cronan Flood (0-1), Cillian Flood; Seadhna Ryan, Oran Kenny (0-9, 1 45’, 1 free), Bryn Peters (0-2, 2 marks).
Subs:- Ronan English for J Kajan (injured, 37 mins); Jordan Donlon (0-1) for Cillian Flood (injured, 52 minutes) and Oisin O'Sullivan for J Rooney (52 mins); Duileach Ryan for R Prior (injured, 60 mins).
KILLOE EMMET OG: Micheal Hughes; Gavin Farrelly, Gavin Hughes, Shane Clarke; Niall Farrelly, Mickey Quinn (0-1), Ronan Keogh; Jonathan Borland, Ryan Moffett (0-1); Denis McGoldrick (0-1), Daniel Mimnagh (0-2, 1 mark), Eamon Keogh (0-1); Cian Dooner (0-4), Ronan McGoldrick, Mark Hughes (0-5, 2 frees).
Subs:- Cian Farrelly for J Borland (24 mins); Eugene Clarke for D McGoldrick (46 mins); Ciaran Donohoe (0-2) for R McGoldrick (48 mins); Jake Donnelly for G Hughes (50 mins); Ronan McGoldrick for E Keogh (injured, 60 mins).
Referee: Donal Kane (Grattans).
