31 Jul 2022

Longford SFC: Slashers make positive start in win over Granard

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 1 - Round 1

longford gaa

Sean Morgan on the ball for Slashers ahead of Granard opponent Aaron Smyth. Action from the SFC Round 1 game at C&D Devine Park Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

31 Jul 2022 12:34 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Despite shooting a total of 14 wides during the course of the game, Longford Slashers made a positive winning start in the Senior Football Championship in proving too strong for Granard at C&D Devine Park on Saturday evening.

Longford Slashers . . . 1-15    St Mary’s Granard . . . 1-9

While Slashers were a lot sharper in the first half and raced into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead, St Mary’s gradually got going and battled back to level matters but suffered a significant setback when Joe Kelly scored a vital goal in stoppage time.

That Left Liam Keenan’s side 1-5 to 0-5 in front at the break and when the sky-blues stretched their advantage to a comfortable six points midway through the second half it looked all over as a contest.

While Granard were given a glimmer of hope with a goal from Charlie Martin in the 47th minute, Slashers regained the upper hand in keeping the scoreboard ticking over to run out worthy winners. 

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Eoin McGuinness; Sean Morgan, Ronan Sheehan, Ronan Kenny; Peter Lynn (0-1), Dermot Brady, Robbie O’Connell; Andy Dalton (0-1), Tadhg McNevin; Daire O’Brien, Robbie Clarke (0-6, four frees), Sean Clarke (0-1); Joe Kelly (1-2), Philip Dobson (0-2, one mark), Darragh O’Connell (0-1).

Subs:- Ruairi Clarke for P Lynn (injured, 50 mins); Ben Lynn for P Dobson (56 mins); Diarmuid Sheahan (0-1) for D O’Connell (injured, three minutes into stoppage time); Cian McGuinness for R Sheehan (injured, five minutes into stoppage time). 

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Dessie Kiernan; Patrick McGivney, Dylan Corcoran, Mark O’Neill; Dylan Reilly, Thomas Gallagher, Declan Murphy; Charlie Martin (1-0), James Kiernan; Aaron Smyth (0-2), Micheal Hynes (0-2), Jordan Shiels (0-1); Liam Sullivan (0-1), Darren Gallagher (0-3, one free), Jordan Martin.

Subs:- Jamie Brady (0-1, free) and Eoin Higgins for L Sullivan and D Reilly (both in the 30th minute); Derek Sheridan for J Martin (40 mins); Keith Kelly for D Murphy (45 mins); L Sullivan for A Smyth (55 mins). 

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline). 

