Longford IFC: Ballymahon in control with comfortable win over Ardagh Moydow

Danny Ryan on the ball for Ballymahon ahead of Ardagh Moydow opponent Cian Finnan. Action from the IFC first round game at Moran Park Photo: Syl Healy
A brilliant first half display from last year’s beaten finalists Ballymahon was enough to overcome a disappointing Ardagh Moydow side in the Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage first round clash at Michael Moran Park on Friday evening last.
Ballymahon . . . 3-10 Ardagh Moydow . . . 2-7
It was all over as a contest at the break with Alan Hudson’s slick side in a commanding 2-9 to 0-3 lead.
Jack Walshe and Paddy Connaughton scored the goals in the first half for rampant Ballymahon and while Ardagh Moydow closed the gap on the changeover they were always fighting a losing battle.
BALLYMAHON: Eddie Noonan; Darragh Finlass, Ros Claffey, James Kenny; Kevin Diffley, Harvey Townsend, Mark McCormack; Shane Bawle, John Nevin; Thomas Mulvihill (0-1), Kyle Fitzmaurice (1-4, 2 frees), Danny Ryan; Shane Quinn, Trevor Smullen, Jack Walshe (1-5, 1 free).
Subs:- Paddy Connaughton (1-0) for Trevor Smullen (injured, 12 mins); Joe Nevin for K Fitzmaurice (41 mins); Evan Chalmers for John Nevin (54 mins); Matthew Daly for H Townsend (62 mins).
ARDAGH MOYDOW: Shane Quinn; Diarmuid Farrell, Brendan Finnan, Jack Gallagher; Shane Henry (0-1), Conor Carroll, Elliot Vaughan; Dylan Coady (1-1), Adam Reilly; Connor Hogan (0-1), Cian Finnan, Tommy Farrell (1-1); Keelan Dowd, Killian Farrell (0-2, frees), Aaron McTiernan (0-1).
Subs:- Cathal McGlynn for K Dowd (36 mins); Oisin Mac an Bheatha for D Coady (52 mins); Dylan Coady for K Farrell (56 mins); Robert Yorke for A Reilly (57 mins).
Referee: Donal Kane (Grattans).
