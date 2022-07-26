Search

26 Jul 2022

Longford IFC: Ballymahon in control with comfortable win over Ardagh Moydow

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage - Round 1

longford gaa

Danny Ryan on the ball for Ballymahon ahead of Ardagh Moydow opponent Cian Finnan. Action from the IFC first round game at Moran Park Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Patrick Cahill

26 Jul 2022 1:04 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

A brilliant first half display from last year’s beaten finalists Ballymahon was enough to overcome a disappointing Ardagh Moydow side in the Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage first round clash at Michael Moran Park on Friday evening last.

Ballymahon . . . 3-10  Ardagh Moydow . . . 2-7

It was all over as a contest at the break with Alan Hudson’s slick side in a commanding 2-9 to 0-3 lead.

Jack Walshe and Paddy Connaughton scored the goals in the first half for rampant Ballymahon and while Ardagh Moydow closed the gap on the changeover they were always fighting a losing battle. 

BALLYMAHON: Eddie Noonan; Darragh Finlass, Ros Claffey, James Kenny; Kevin Diffley, Harvey Townsend, Mark McCormack; Shane Bawle, John Nevin; Thomas Mulvihill (0-1), Kyle Fitzmaurice (1-4, 2 frees), Danny Ryan; Shane Quinn, Trevor Smullen, Jack Walshe (1-5, 1 free). 

Subs:- Paddy Connaughton (1-0) for Trevor Smullen (injured, 12 mins); Joe Nevin for K Fitzmaurice (41 mins); Evan Chalmers for John Nevin (54 mins); Matthew Daly for H  Townsend (62 mins).

ARDAGH MOYDOW: Shane Quinn; Diarmuid Farrell, Brendan Finnan, Jack Gallagher; Shane Henry (0-1), Conor Carroll, Elliot Vaughan; Dylan Coady (1-1), Adam Reilly; Connor Hogan (0-1), Cian Finnan, Tommy Farrell (1-1); Keelan Dowd, Killian Farrell (0-2, frees), Aaron McTiernan (0-1).

Subs:- Cathal McGlynn for K Dowd (36 mins); Oisin Mac an Bheatha for D Coady (52 mins);  Dylan Coady for K Farrell (56 mins); Robert Yorke for A Reilly (57 mins).

Referee: Donal Kane (Grattans).

