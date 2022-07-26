Longford ladies football manager Brian Noonan steps down

Brian Noonan, who has stepped down as the manager of the Longford ladies football senior squad after two years in charge Photo: Syl Healy
After giving two very dedicated years to the position of manager of the Longford senior ladies football team, Mostrim’s Brían Noonan announced recently that he and his management team were stepping down.
During his time in charge, Brían managed to guide the county to survival in Division 3 of the National League and this year he guided his charges to the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.
Longford LGFA Chairperson Dolores Kiernan and the ladies county board executive would like to thank Brían and his management team for their services since they took over two years ago and wish them all well in football management going forward.
Applications are invited for the role of Longford LGFA senior inter-county manager. For further information on the role and application forms interested candidates are asked to contact Longford LGFA secretary by email at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie
