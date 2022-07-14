Search

14 Jul 2022

No All-Ireland joy for Longford as Armagh emerge victorious

Ladies Football All-Ireland U-16 ‘C’ Championship Final

longford ladies gaa

Eimear Igoe pictured in action for Longford against Armagh in the All-Ireland U-16 'C' Championship Final in Lisnaskea on Wednesday evening Photo: Syl Healy

Padraic O'Brien

14 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Longford failed in their bid for All-Ireland glory in the Ladies Football U-16 ‘C’ Championship when they lost out to a physically stronger Armagh outfit in a frantic final at the Lisnaskea Emmetts GAA grounds on Wednesday evening.

Armagh  . . . 1-14     Longford . . . 2-4 

The narrow margin of just two points (1-6 to 1-4) separated the sides at the break in the action packed end-to-end contest with Grace Cullen converting a penalty for the Longford goal in the 13th minute. 

Clear-cut goal chances were created by both counties in a very exciting finish to the first half at the excellent Co Fermanagh venue with Armagh holding a slender lead. 

The advantage was extended when impressive corner-forward Lucy Doyle (winner of the player of the match award after scoring a total of 1-5 from play) shot over the bar but Longford got back on level terms with a goal from Elena O’Reilly with nine minutes gone in the second half. 

O’Reilly pounced on the breaking ball after the opposing keeper Siofra Doherty saved a shot from Maria Farley but that was as good as it got for Dermot Murphy’s team who failed to register another score during the remainder of the match. 

Armagh fired over another seven points to emerge victorious and were unquestionably the better team with Longford unable to capitalise on the extra player advantage when the always dangerous attacker Doyle was sent to the sin-bin for the ten minute period after receiving a yellow card midway through the second half.

ARMAGH: Siofra Doherty; Caoimhe Hourican, Sinead O’Neill, Elise Druse; Mallaidh Loughran, Erin Murphy (0-1), Annie Stanfield; Meabh Greene, Eadaoin Trainor; Aoibhin Donohue, Ciara Carr (0-4, two frees), Grainne O’Rourke; Lucy Doyle (1-5),  Eva Cassidy (0-1), Caoimhe McNally. 

Subs:- Claragh Lenaghan (0-1) for C McNally (injured, 15 mins); Rebecca Cunningham (0-2) for E Cassidy (38 mins); Fiadhna Loughran for E Trainor (54 mins); Caoimhe Feehan for M Greene (58 mins).   

LONGFORD: Siobhan McDonagh (Colmcille); Kayla Masterson (Mostrim), Rebecca Murphy (Colmcille), Ailbhe Brady (Mostrim); Amy Finnegan (Killoe), Emma Farrell (Ardagh St Brigid’s), Elysia Brady (Colmcille, 0-2); Sian Gallagher (Ardagh St Brigid’s), Eimear Igoe (Killoe); Sarah McCormack (Carrickedmond, 0-1, free), Rachel Quinn (Killoe, 0-1), Grace Cullen (Rathcline, 1-0, penalty); Robyn O’Neill (Killoe), Maria Farley (Colmcille), Elena O’Reilly (Dromard, 1-0).

Subs:- Oyindamola Sotunbo (Longford Slashers) and Hannah Burke (Clonguish) for R Quinn and S McCormack (both in the 40th minute); Naoise Hourican and Ava Finneran for E Brady and G Cullen (48 mins); Jodie Robinson (St Helen’s, Drumlish) for M Farley (54 mins).    

Referee: David Hurson (Monaghan). 

