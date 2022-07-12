Search

12 Jul 2022

Longford and Armagh battle it out for the All-Ireland U-16 ‘C’ title

Ladies football final in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh this Wednesday evening, throw-in 7.30pm

longford ladies football

Sian Gallagher, captain of the Longford U-16 ladies football squad, lifting the Leinster 'C' Championship Cup amid jubilant scenes back in May Photo: Frank McGrath

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

12 Jul 2022 12:52 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

These are exciting times for Longford ladies football following the fantastic win for the minors against Dublin in the Leinster Minor ‘B’ Championship Final last week.

The focus now switches to the County U-16 squad who take on Armagh in the All-Ireland ‘C’ Championship final at the Lisnaskea Emmetts GAA grounds, Co Fermanagh  this Wednesday evening, throw-in 7.30pm. 

Dropping down from the ‘B’ grade in the provincial series after suffering defeats against Westmeath and Wexford,  resurgent Longford are making the most of their second chance in the ‘C’ competition. 

While Dermot Murphy’s charges were hard pressed to overcome the difficult challenge of Offaly in the Leinster semi-final by the narrow margin of three points, the girls then scored a comfortable 1-12 to 1-3 win over Wicklow in the title decider.

Next up were neighbouring rivals Leitrim in the All-Ireland semi-final and there was just no stopping Longford at the Mullahoran grounds with the wide margin of 12 points separating the sides in the finish.

But they can expect a far tougher game against the Ulster ‘C’ champions Armagh who had five points to spare over Limerick in the other semi-final.

The Longford U-16 squad is packed with plenty of potential and leading the charge at centerfield will be the team captain Sian Gallagher (Ardagh) who is also a member of the successful minor team.

Gallagher will link up with Eimear Igoe (Killoe) in a fairly formidable midfield pairing and the well-balanced team will make a strong bid for All-Ireland glory.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media