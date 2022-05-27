Search

27 May 2022

Four changes on the Longford team to face Fermanagh in the Tailteann Cup

Tailteann Cup Senior Football Championship Round 1

longford gaa

Longford captain Michael Quinn pictured at the recent launch of the Tailteann Cup at Croke Park Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

27 May 2022 2:59 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Longford manager Billy O’Loughlin and his selectors Eugene McCormack and Declan Flaherty have made four changes on the team to face Fermanagh in the first round of the new Tailteann Cup Senior Football Championship.

Oran Kenny, Eoghan McCormack, Jayson Matthews and Mark Hughes, who all started against Westmeath in the recent Leinster SFC quarter-final, are listed among the substitutes and are replaced on the Longford first fifteen by Jack Duggan, Keelin McGann, Darragh Doherty and Ryan Moffett. 

McGann, Doherty and Moffett were all brought on against Westmeath while Duggan did not feature in the match in Mullingar due to injury.

LONGFORD (v Fermanagh): Paddy Collum (Fr Manning Gaels); Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Andrew Farrell (Cashel), James Moran (Killoe Emmet Og); Ryan Moffett (Killoe Emmet Og), Michael Quinn (Killoe Emmet Og), Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond); Kevin Diffley (Ballymahon), Darren Gallagher (St Mary’s Granard); Keelin McGann (Kenagh), Darragh Doherty (Mostrim), Dessie Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s); Iarla O’Sullivan (Rathcline), Daniel Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s), Jack Duggan (Clonguish). 

Subs:- Micheal Hughes (Killoe Emmet Og), Cian Dooner (Killoe Emmet Og), PJ Masterson (Abbeylara), Jordan Shiels (St Mary’s Granard), Jayson Matthews (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Mark Hughes (Killoe Emmet Og), Sean Kelly (Carrickedmond), Fergal Sheridan (Colmcille), Oran Kenny (Rathcline), James Kiernan (St Mary’s Granard), Eoghan McCormack (Carrickedmond). 

