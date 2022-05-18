Search

18 May 2022

Longford hurlers bid for Lory Meagher Cup glory at Croke Park

Louth the opposition in the senior championship final: LIVE on TG4

longford gaa

Adam Quinn pictured in action for Longford against Cavan in the Lory Meagher Cup Round 5 clash on Saturday last Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

18 May 2022 1:52 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

The Longford hurlers are heading to Croke Park this Saturday with high hopes of winning the Lory Meagher Cup for the third time when they take on Louth in the senior championship final, throw-in 1pm. LIVE on TG4  

Under the guidance of shrewd manager Adrian Moran from the Ringtown club in Westmeath in his first season in charge, Longford have bounced back from the disappointment of losing to Fermanagh in the National League Division 3B Final.

 So unlucky to suffer a last gasp setback against Leitrim in the opening round of the championship, the resilient county hurlers showed a lot of character in going on to beat Lancashire, Louth and Monaghan in tight games. 

Longford’s place in the Lory Meagher Cup title decider for the first time since 2014 was confirmed following the comfortable seven points win (0-27 to 2-14) over Cavan in the remaining group stage fixture at Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday last.

Clonguish sharpshooter Joe O’Brien was in fine form, firing over the impressive total of 13 points, and the midlanders are now facing a tough task against Louth at Croke Park on Saturday.    

Louth, who lost to Longford by a single point in the group stage clash a few weeks ago, made it through to the Lory Meagher Cup final on the head-to-head rule after their narrow 2-18 to 2-16 victory over Leitrim on Saturday last. 

Looking in serious trouble after Evan Tully was sent-off after receiving a harsh red card in the 30th minute, brave Longford battled back for a brilliant win over Louth despite the numerical disadvantage in the group stage fixture at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.   

Down to 14 players and trailing by a couple of points at the break (0-9 to 0-7), the revitalised home county showed great intensity in producing a tremendous second half performance to beat Louth by the minimum of margins (1-16 to 1-15) in the tense and exciting finish. 

Another close encounter is in prospect in the final on Saturday with Louth also bidding for a third Lory Meagher Cup triumph after previously winning the title in 2016 and 2020 while Longford were crowned champions in 2010 and 2014.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media