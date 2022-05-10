Search

10 May 2022

Magnificent Cnoc Mhuire Granard win the Leinster U-14 ‘C’ title

Leinster Post-Primary Schools 2nd Year Football Final

longford gaa

The Cnoc Mhuire Granard U-14 footballers celebrate after lifting the Leinster 'C' Cup following the big win over Portlaoise CBS in the final

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

10 May 2022 1:19 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

There was just no stopping the magnificent Cnoc Mhuire Granard U-14 footballers who cruised to a most comprehensive win over Portlaoise CBS in the Leinster Post-Primary Schools 2nd Year Final at the Kinnegad GAA grounds on Monday.

Cnoc Mhuire Granard . . . 8-20  Portlaoise CBS . . . 1-4

The extremely talented Cnoc Mhuire team, coached by James Carroll, produced their best performance of the season to outclass the opposition as the Granard secondary school won yet another title in adding to their impressive long list of football honours.  

 

Local News

