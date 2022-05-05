Search

05 May 2022

Longford senior hurlers meet Monaghan in the Lory Meagher Cup

Crucial championship clash at the Inniskeen grounds this Saturday, throw-in 2pm

longford gaa

Westmeath native Adrian Moran, the manager of the Longford senior hurling squad Picture: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

05 May 2022 12:15 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

After showing fierce resilience in coming from behind to conquer both Louth and Lancashire, the Longford hurlers now need to master Monaghan to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Lory Meagher Cup final. 

The crucial Round 4 clash in the group stage of the championship will be played at the Inniskeen grounds this Saturday (throw-in 2pm) and the required win for Adrian Moran’s charges will be very hard earned. 

Monaghan are unbeaten so far after overcoming Cavan, Louth and Leitrim and are looking good for a Croke Park appearance.

 Longford will be in a strong position to qualify for the title decider at GAA headquarters if they can manage to come away from Inniskeen with a vital victory with their remaining fixture  away to pointless Cavan on Saturday May 14. 

