Longford minors meet Wicklow with Leinster semi-final spot at stake

Rathcline clubman Gareth Johnston, the manager of the Longford minor footballers Photo: Gerry Rowley
The Longford U-17 footballers meet Wicklow in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Wednesday evening (throw-in 7pm) with high hopes of making further progress.
Impressive wins over Meath and Offaly in the group stage suggests that this talented Longford team, managed by Gareth Johnston, will be good enough to get past Wicklow in their bid for a place in the Leinster semi-finals.
Having said that, Wicklow sprang a surprise when they produced a fine performance to beat Westmeath by a point (2-9 to 2-8) in the preliminary round of the knockout stage at TEG Cusack Park last week and thus will be quietly confident.
The Longford starting team is as follows: Caolan Hussey (Mostrim); Michael Murphy (Sean Connolly’s), Eamon Igoe (Killoe), Conor Flynn (Clonguish); Jonathan Burke (Clonguish), Ruairí O’Toole (Dromard), Jack Belton (Mostrim); Harry Mulvihill (Grattan Óg), Andrew Flynn (Clonguish); Brian Mulvey (Carrickedmond), Matthew Carey (Clonguish), Harry Kiernan (Granard); Ross Shields (Clonguish), Paddy Moran (Killoe), Michael Flynn (Clonguish).
