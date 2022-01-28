Search

28 Jan 2022

Longford team v Limerick in the National Football League Division 3 fixture

A number of newcomers listed in the 26-man squad

longford gaa

Ryan Moffett pictured in action for Longford against Dublin in the recent O'Byrne Cup game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

28 Jan 2022 6:13 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

The Longford senior football team has been named to play Limerick in the opening round fixture in Division 3 of the National League at the TUS Gaelic Grounds this Saturday evening, throw-in 5pm. 

While Darren Gallagher is apparently an injury doubt, he has been selected at midfield while also listed in the first fifteen are newcomers Aaron Farrell from Dromard and Killoe duo James Moran and Ryan Moffett. 

The Longford team v Limerick is as follows: 

Paddy Collum (Fr Manning Gaels); Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta), Andrew Farrell (Cashel), Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond); James Moran (Killoe), Michael Quinn (Killoe), Iarla O’Sullivan (Rathcline); Darren Gallagher (Granard), Ryan Moffett (Killoe); Peter Lynn (Longford Slashers), Aaron Farrell (Dromard), Dessie Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s); Joseph Hagan (Dromard), Jayson Matthews (Mullinalaghta), Oran Kenny (Rathcline). 

Subs:- Micheal Hughes (Killoe), Darragh Doherty (Mostrim), Cian Dooner (Killoe), Keelin McGann (Kenagh), Ross McNerney (Dromard), Tadhg McNevin (Longford Slashers), Daire O’Brien (Longford Slashers), Darragh O’Connell (Longford Slashers), Daniel Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s), Jordan Shiels (Granard), Robbie Smyth (Abbeylara). 

Please note that the game is NOT being streamed live 

