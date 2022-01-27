First league meeting of Longford v Limerick since 2016

Barry O'Farrell on the ball for Longford in facing the challenge of Dublin opponent Brian Howard in the recent O'Byrne Cup game Photo: Syl Healy
Longford and Limerick clash in the opening round of the National Football League Division 3 at TUS Gaelic Grounds this Saturday January 29, throw-in 5pm.
It will be the first league meeting of the counties since 2016 when Longford were 0-13 to 1-8 winners in Pearse Park in a season in which Limerick were relegated - Donal O'Sullivan, Sean O'Dea, Iain Corbett, Darragh Tracey, Cian Sheehan and Peter Nash were all in that starting team.
The last time Longford came to Limerick for a league tie was 2014, the Munster side were 2-11 to 0-11 winners in the Gaelic Grounds in a season in which Longford were relegated.
The last championship clash between the teams was in 2013 - an All-Ireland SFC Qualifier defeat which brought an end to Maurice Horan's tenure as Limerick manager.
Horan is now back as Shannonside coach - replacing Brian Begley in manager Billy Lee's backroom team for 2022.
Back in 2013, Iain Corbett and Donal O'Sullivan were part of Horan's panel and remain in the inter-county set-up and are joint-captains.
Limerick are also facing into the 2022 season without eight of last year's panel for varying reasons - Brian Fanning, Tommie Childs, Danny Neville, Seamus O'Carroll, David Connolly, Padraig Scanlon, Gerard Stack and Cormac Roche.
