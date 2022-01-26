Longford in quest to pick up precious points in the National Football League

Longford defender Iarla O'Sullivan bidding to evade the challenge of Dublin midfielder Tom Lahiff in the recent O'Byrne Cup game. The other Longford player in the picture is Ryan Moffett
The quest to pick up precious points in the always so competitive NFL Division 3 begins with a tricky opening round fixture against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds this Saturday evening, throw-in 5pm.
With a major emphasis in the tough battle for the two promotion places with the successful counties avoiding the drop down into the new second tier championship, the Tailteann Cup, the intensity in the league will be higher than ever.
Longford are also away against Westmeath, Antrim and Laois, the latter in the final round of fixtures on Sunday March 27 as the new county senior football manager Billy O’Loughlin comes up against his native county at O’Moore Park.
The first home game in the league for the midlanders is the clash against Mickey Harte’s Louth on Sunday week, February 6 with Fermanagh and Wicklow the other visitors to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this season.
It looks like Longford are facing a stern test against the improving Limerick team who reached the Division 3 semi-finals last year, losing out by just four points against the eventual league champions Derry.
NFL preview in this week’s Longford Leader
2022 Allianz NFL Division 3 Round 1 Fixtures
Saturday January 29
TUS Gaelic Grounds: Limerick v Longford, 5pm
Brewster Park, Enniskillen: Fermanagh v Antrim, 7pm
Sunday January 30
TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar: Westmeath v Wicklow, 2pm
Pairc Mhuire, Ardee: Louth v Laois, 2pm
