21 Jan 2022

Scoil Mhuire Longford fall at the final hurdle

Lidl Ladies Football Leinster Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘B’ Championship Final

longford ladies gaa

Goalscorer Mia Shannon pictured in action for Mean Scoil Mhuire Longford in the Leinster Senior 'B' Final against Scoil Mhuire Trim Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

21 Jan 2022

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Goals from Rachel Moran and Grace Connolly just before the half-time break proved to be the decisive scores in the eventual success for Scoil Mhuire Trim in the Ladies Football Leinster Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘B’ Championship Final at the Kinnegad grounds on Friday.

Scoil Mhuire Trim . . . 5-11    Mean Scoil Mhuire Longford . . . 1-8

That left Scoil Mhuire Longford trailing by 2-5 to 0-6 and facing a real uphill battle in the second half but they made a determined bid to get back into contention and the gap was closed to four points when Mia Shannon shot to the net in the 54th minute.

Moments later Mean Scoil Mhuire almost scored a second goal, only for the move to break down after a vital interception by the Trim keeper Aoibheann Corcoran, and soon after the killer blow was struck when the player of the match award winner Emma Hanifin found the back of the net to clinch the provincial title for the Meath school. 

While it was a deserved triumph for Scoil Mhuire Trim, the final scoreline was rough justice on the Longford town school who conceded a couple of more goals with time running out. 

MEAN SCOIL MHUIRE LONGFORD: Davina Dardis; Caoilainn Morgan, Riane McGrath, Bronagh Rawle; Ella Duggan, Grace Kenny, Aisling Higgins; Katelynn McKeon (0-1), Grace Shannon (0-2, one free); Maria Reehill (0-2), Kate Shannon, Megan Glennon; Mia Shannon (1-0), Molly Mulvihill (0-2), Niamh O’Brien (0-1).

Subs:- Amy Finnegan and Emma Shannon for A Higgins and N O’Brien (29 mins); Isabelle Fay for B Rawle (second half). 

SCOIL MHUIRE TRIM: Aoibheann Corcoran; Nicole Troy, Saoirse Corcoran, Elisa Coloe; Laura Hassett (0-1), Abby Moyles, Sarah Caulfield; Emma Hanifin (1-1), Olivia O’Halloran (0-3); Grace Connolly (2-2), Aoibhin Shortt, Sara McCormack; Ella Birmingham, Rachel Moran (1-0) Katie Connolly (1-4).

Subs:- Roisin Carry for E Coloe and Holly Macken for E Birmingham (second half).

Referee: Paul O’Malley (Westmeath).  

