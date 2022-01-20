Longford find the going too tough against powerful Dublin in the O’Byrne Cup

Longford’s interest in the 2022 O’Byrne Cup was ended by a physically stronger Dubin side who cruised to a comprehensive win in the Round 3 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday last.

Dublin . . . 0-16 Longford . . . 0-5

Fielding a mixture of experienced regulars and emerging newcomers, Dublin were dominant for the vast majority of this uneventful match in booking their place in the final of the Leinster pre-season tournament against Laois this Saturday.

Played in perfect conditions in front of a big attendance comprising mostly Dublin supporters, Longford found the going too tough against their powerful opponents who led by 0-8 to 0-1 at the break.

The classy Ciaran Kilkenny, leading the charge for Dublin at centre-half-forward, fired over a couple of glorious long range points while the solitary score for the home county in the first half was a terrific strike from Darragh Doherty in the 9th minute.

Longford were fortunate not to be further behind at half-time with Paddy Collum producing a brace of fine point-blank saves to deny James Doran when goals were there for the taking.

The midlanders, to their credit, tried hard to put a more respectable look on the scoreboard in the second half with midfielder Darren Gallagher landing a couple of cracking points.

And Longford (whose most notable absentee was the unavailable Michael Quinn) almost grabbed a consolation goal in the 59th minute when a flick from substitute Ross McNerney was kept out of the net by the alert opposing keeper Michael Shiel.

Darragh Doherty and substitute Dylan Farrell (free) were also on target for Billy O'Loughlin's side on the changeover but Dublin kept going until the final whistle with substitute Lorcan O’Dell twice denied goals thanks to an excellent save by replacement Longford keeper Shane Fitzpatrick with O’Dell’s second attempt in stoppage time hitting the crossbar.

Longford must now focus their attention on the crucial opening round fixture in Division 3 of the National League away to Limerick on Saturday January 29 and the mentors will hopefully be in a position to field their strongest possible side.

While a lot of young players were given the opportunity to make their debut for the county seniors in the O’Byrne Cup, the experimental mode is now over and it remains to be seen what will happen in the forthcoming league campaign.

Apart from shooting seven wides in the first half, many mistakes were made throughout the course of the game against Dublin and it must be said that Longford were rather nervous against the much superior Division 1 opposition.

The performances in the comeback win over Louth and the unlucky defeat against Offaly were encouraging but Longford struggled to make an impact against the ruthless Leinster champions.

Dublin were on the front foot direct from the throw-in with early points from Aaron Byrne and Tom Lahiff before the Longford supporters had something to shout about when Darragh Doherty landed a great score from a tight angle with nine minutes gone on the clock.

Some poor finishing certainly did not help the cause in the quest to make this match a more competitive affair but Longford might have got a badly needed goal in the 28th minute but for an unfortunate slip by Robbie Smyth.

Joseph Hagan delivered the ball straight into the path of Smyth in front of the Dublin posts but the Abbeylara man lost his footing and the danger was cleared.

The other Dublin scores in the one-sided first half came from Ciaran Archer (2), Ciaran Kilkenny (2), James McCarthy and Sean Bugler and there was no way back for Longford.

It was a reality check, to say the least, and Dublin somehow failed to score a goal in adding another eight points to their tally in the second half.

Kieran Kennedy, Ciaran Kilkenny (2) and substitutes Lee Gannon, Harry Ladd (2), Warren Egan and Ross McGarry were on target for the Dubs on the changeover as they ran out very easy winners.

Longford replied with a brace of points from Darren Gallagher along with another fine strike from Darragh Doherty while their final score came from a free converted by Dylan Farell in the 62nd minute.

Some other chances were squandered with Dessie Reynolds shooting straight at the Dublin keeper in his attempt to score a goal in the 48th minute but hopefully they will be better days ahead for a Longford team in transition during a rebuilding process under the guidance of the new manager Billy O’Loughlin.

LONGFORD: Paddy Collum (Fr Manning Gaels); Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Ryan Moffett (Killoe Emmet Og), Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond); James Moran (Killoe Emmet Og), Andrew Farrell (Cashel), Iarla O’Sullivan (Rathcline); Darren Gallagher (St Mary’s Granard, 0-2), Dessie Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s); Robbie Smyth (Abbeylara), Joseph Hagan (Dromard), Darragh Doherty (Mostrim, 0-2); Oran Kenny (Rathcline), Jayson Matthews (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Cian Dooner (Killoe Emmet Og).

Subs:- Keelin McGann (Kenagh) for C Dooner (half-time); Ross McNerney (Dromard) for R Smyth (half-time); Peter Lynn (Longford Slashers) for R Moffett (45 mins); Eoghan McCormack (Carrickedmond) for I O’Sullivan (45 mins); Padraig Joyce (Mostrim) for J Matthews (45 mins); Darragh O’Connell (Longford Slashers) for J Hagan (49 mins); Dylan Farrell (St Brigid’s Killashee, 0-1, free) for D Doherty (51 mins); Shane Fitzpatrick (Killoe Emmet Og) for P Collum (60 mins); Daire O’Brien (Longford Slashers) for D Reynolds (62 mins); PJ Masterson (Abbeylara) for B O’Farrell (62 mins); Ronan Fitzgibbon (Sarsfields Newbridge) for O Kenny (62 mins).

DUBLIN: Michael Shiel; Darragh Conlon, Sean McMahon, Shane Clayton; Kieran Kennedy (0-1), Eoin Murchan, Sean Bugler (0-1); Tom Lahiff (0-1), James McCarthy (0-1); Aaron Byrne (0-1), Ciaran Kilkenny (0-4), Brian Howard; Paddy Small, James Doran, Ciaran Archer (0-2, one free).

Subs:- Harry Ladd (0-2) for P Small (injured, 23 mins); Mark Lavin for C Archer (injured, 40 mins); Shane Carthy for K Kennedy (45 mins); Lee Gannon (0-1) for D Conlon (45 mins); Ross McGarry (0-1) for J Doran (49 mins); Adam Rafter for A Byrne (55 mins); Warren Egan (0-1) for S McMahon (55 mins); Emmett O’Conghaile for J McCarthy (55 mins); David Lacey for E Murchan (62 mins); Lorcan O’Dell for S Bugler (injured, 65 mins).

Referee: Marius Stones (Offaly).