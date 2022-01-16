Search

16 Jan 2022

Longford hurlers lose out to Wicklow in the Kehoe Shield

First competitive fixture under new manager Adrian Moran

Reuben Murray pictured in action for the Longford senior hurlers against Wicklow in the Kehoe Shield Round 1 game Photo: Syl Healy

Padraic O'Brien

16 Jan 2022

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

The Longford senior hurlers (minus a few regulars) lost out to Wicklow in their first competitive fixture under the new manager Adrian Moran in the Kehoe Shield Round 1 game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday. 

Wicklow . . . 1-20   Longford . . . 1-10

Wicklow, operating at a higher level in the Christy Ring Cup and Division 2B of the National League, appeared to be cruising to their expected win when they held a comfortable 0-12 to 0-6 lead at half-time.

Longford, to their credit, battled back in the second half and after Reuben Murray got a goal direct from a long range shot in the 51st minute the gap was closed to three points, 0-14 to 1-8. 

The sides were almost on level terms moments later when Micheal Mulcahy squandered a goal chance and that was a wake up call for Wicklow who got back on top to add another 1-6 to their emphatic tally during the remainder of the match. 

The late goal was scored by substitute George O’Brien in the 69th minute and while the visitors won by the wide margin of ten points in the finish, this was a decent performance from Longford who are preparing for the National League Division 3B campaign. 

Yet again the vastly experienced Joe O’Brien was the main man in shooting the impressive total of nine points and the county hurlers are back in action away to Louth in Round 2 of the Kehoe Shield on Sunday next.

LONGFORD: Conor Gallagher; Keelan Cox, Enda Naughton, Aidan Sheridan; Pearse McNally, Johnny Casey, Adam Quinn; Paul Barden, Evan Tully; Ian Campbell, Joe O’Brien (0-9, five frees, two ‘65s, two from play), Ronan Sheehan; Micheal Mulcahy, Reuben Murray (1-1), Liam Browne.

Subs:- Matthew Hawes for P Barden (half-time); Paul Leonard for I Campbell (half-time); Zac Tunstead for R Sheehan (injured, 57 mins); Gerry Moore for A Quinn (66 mins).

WICKLOW: Cian Staunton; Bryan Kearney, Michael Mangan, David Maloney (0-1); James Byrne (0-1), Ciaran Breen, Jacques McCall; Shaun Cranley (0-1), Brandon Ryan; John Toomey, Marc Lennon (0-2), John Doyle (0-1); Rory Lambe (0-1), Seanie Germaine (0-5, three frees), Ciaran Conroy (0-1).

Subs:- Bill O’Brien for B Ryan (half-time); Robert Fitzgerald for C Staunton (half-time); Ciaran Harmon for D Maloney (half-time); Eoin Byrne (0-1) for M Lennon (half-time); Shane Browne for S Cranley (half-time); Andy O’Brien (0-3, one free) for S Germaine (44 mins); George O’Brien (1-1) for J Toomey (44 mins); Tom O’Brien (0-1) for M Mangan (44 mins); Tommy Collins for J Doyle (44 mins); Torna Mulcahy (0-1) for R Lambe (44 mins).

Referee: Sean Michael Maher (Offaly).  

