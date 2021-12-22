Search

22 Dec 2021

Longford footballers start the 2022 National League away to Limerick

Three home fixtures v Louth, Fermanagh and Wicklow

Laois native Billy O'Loughlin, the new Longford senior football manager Photo: Syl Healy

Padraic O'Brien

The Longford senior footballers are facing four difficult away games in Division 3 of the 2022 National League.

First up is a trip to the Gaelic Grounds to take on Limerick on Saturday January 29 (throw-in 5pm) and this is a tough task against the improving team who gained promotion from Division 4 last season. 

The County are also away against Westmeath,  Antrim and Laois, the latter in the final round of fixtures on Sunday March 27 as the new Longford manager Billy O’Loughlin comes up against his native county at O’Moore  Park. 

The first home game for the midlanders is the clash against Mickey Harte’s Louth on Sunday February 6 with Fermanagh and Wicklow the other visitors to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park next season. 

2022 National Football League Division 3 Fixtures

Saturday January 29: Limerick v Longford, Gaelic Grounds, 5pm 

Sunday February 6: Longford v Louth, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm

Sunday February 20: Westmeath v Longford, Cusack Park, 2pm 

Sunday February 27: Longford v Fermanagh, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm 

Saturday March 12: Antrim v Longford, Corrigan Park, 2.30pm 

Sunday March 20: Longford v Wicklow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm 

Sunday March 27: Laois v Longford, O’Moore Park, 2pm

County hurlers opening fixture at home to Fermanagh

The Longford senior hurlers, under the guidance of new manager Adrian Moran, will begin their National League Division 3B campaign against Fermanagh at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday February 13, throw-in 2pm.  

The other fixtures are away to Lancashire (Sunday February 27), at home to Leitrim (Sunday March 6) and away to Cavan (Sunday March 20). 

The top team will qualify for the 2022 Allianz National League Division 3B decider with the second and third placed teams meeting in the semi-final. 

Longford ladies v Wicklow, Kildare and Wexford

With Mostrim’s Brian Noonan back in charge for a second season, the Longford ladies football squad are pitted in Division 3B of the 2022 Lidl National League.

Their opening fixture is away to Wicklow on Sunday February 13, followed by a home game against Kildare on Sunday February 20. The group stage will be complete on Sunday March 6 away to Wexford.

Should Longford reach the National League semi-finals they will meet one of the qualifiers from Division 3B comprising Down, Louth, Roscommon and Sligo. 

 

 

