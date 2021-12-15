Longford Intermediate Kings Killashee capture the Patsy Reilly Cup in another triumph

It was all too easy for Killashee as they added the Patsy Reilly Cup to the tremendous back-to-back Intermediate championship football titles they claimed this year.

St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 3-19 Ballymahon . . . 1-5

St Brigid’s, proud winners of the 2020 and 2021 Hennessy Cup, cruised to a comprehensive win over a poor Ballymahon side in the final of the Division 2 league top four competition at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last.

Ballymahon were missing a few regulars but the spine of their team had a familiar look about it. The Innysiders were very flat in the first half and by the break, their opponents had built up a commanding lead.

Alan Hudson’s side got much more into the game in the second half but they still leaked too many scores to a hungry young Killashee outfit.

All of the starting Killashee forwards helped themselves to scores. In contrast, the usual sharpshooters for Ballymahon were blunted, with Kyle Fitzmaurice and Mark Connor just managing a single point each.

Ballymahon also started 43-year old Trevor Smullen in the attack and the former Longford star grabbed a goal for his side in the second half.

Current county player Kevin Diffley was subdued, only coming into the game at midfield in the second period, with Jack Magan outstanding in this sector for St Brigid’s.

Ray Curley’s Killashee settled much the quicker into the game and were 0-4 to 0-0 in front in the early stages.

Ballymahon missed a goal opportunity when Declan McGuinness blasted wide of the post in the 10th minute before Cormac McDonagh got them off the mark with a point in the 13th minute.

Killashee struck for their first goal in the 21st minute. Cillian Lee found Conor Clancy, who finished to the net, giving his side a comfortable 1-7 to 0-1 lead.

The Ballymahon defence were under siege, and further Killashee points followed from Darren Carberry, Conor Clancy, Gerard Evans and Carberry again, with a Declan McGuinness point Ballymahon’s only reply during this period.

Ballymahon did rally early in the second half, with scores from Thomas Mulvihill, Kyle Fitzmaurice and Mark Connor.

These were followed by a Trevor Smullen goal in the 45th minute, which reduced the deficit to seven points.

However, Killashee replied with points from Dylan Farrell and Darren Carberry to calm their sides' nerves.

After the water break, a Dylan Farrell point was followed by a Francis Dolan goal.

There was no way back for Ballymahon now. Killashee substitute Chris Dineen added a point for his side. The Brigid’s men were not done with their day’s work yet.

Cillian Lee scored a point and a goal in quick succession. Francis Dolan added a point and Conor Clancy concluded the misery for Ballymahon with a point in the closing stages.

It is worth bearing in mind that Killashee rested their regular goalkeeper Pat Farrell and another regular, Johnny Casey, did not appear until the second half.

Ros Claffey was probably Ballymahon’s stand out performer, full of energy and ambition, while the midfield pairing of Kevin Diffley and Thomas Mulvihill had a good tussle with their opposite numbers in the second half.

Diffley fielded superbly at times but wasn’t consistent throughout the game.

Trophies won in the middle of December are undermined somewhat by the fact they are contested when some people are doing their Christmas shopping. Perhaps it is something for Longford GAA to address.

ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: Barry Geraghty; Ronan Kavanagh, Keelan Cox, John Lee; Cillian Lee (1-2), David Buckley, Shane Cosgrove; Jack Magan (0-1), Michael Farrell; Dylan Farrell (0-3), Darren Carberry (0-4), Conor Clancy (1-2); Mark Rossiter (0-2), Francis Dolan (1-3, 1f), Gerard Evans (0-1).

Subs:- Cathal Dineen (0-1) for G Evans (38 mins); Johnny Casey for K Cox (41 mins); Colin Cousins for J Lee, Michael Magan for J Magan, Enda McPartland for M Rossiter (all 50 mins).

BALLYMAHON: James McCormack; Harvey Townsend, Ros Claffey, Ken Lovell; Matthew Daly, Cormac McDonagh (0-1), Mark McCormack; Kevin Diffley, Thomas Mulvihill (0-1); Trevor Smullen (1-0), Cian Tighe, Declan McGuinness (0-1); Kyle Fitzmaurice (0-1), Mark Connor (0-1), Patrick Connaughton.

Subs:- Wayne Higgins for C Tighe (water break first half); Ross Coyne for T Smullen (51 mins), Michael Sullivan for M Connor (56 mins).

Referee: Ken Leonard (Fr Manning Gaels).