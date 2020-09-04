Heritage Council calls for Longford applications for Community Heritage Grants Scheme

The Heritage Council is now accepting applications for its Rebuilding Heritage: Covid-19 Stimulus Fund Community Heritage Grant Scheme, which is aimed at not for profit heritage organisations.

As part of the Government’s Covid-19 July Jobs Stimulus, the Heritage Council will award €550,000 to community groups and heritage organisations under the Community Heritage Grants Scheme.

The aim of the scheme is to support capital projects that improve access and inclusion to heritage sites and that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections, or objects (including buildings).

The scheme also supports the purchase of essential equipment. Eighty percent of the total project expenditure can be awarded under the scheme, to a maximum value of €15,000.

Commenting, chief executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said: “The Heritage Council is delighted to announce the details of this scheme, which - we hope - will go some way to rebuilding the heritage sector. The Heritage Council is particularly interested in applications that focus on improved access to, and participation in, heritage activities by people with disabilities; projects that address the heritage of minority groups, new communities and traveller heritage; community-led surveys and audits that will inform future management of sites, including those vulnerable to climate change; community-led conservation reports and plans; conservation works, and the purchase of specialised equipment or items that support the conservation, or improve access, to heritage.

“During lockdown, the Heritage Council undertook a survey to establish how Covid-19 was impacting the sector, and it found that, from visitor sites to heritage skills practitioners, the impact has been severe. More than half of respondents said they had experienced temporary closure and two-thirds of heritage sector workers reported suffering loss or postponement of work due to the pandemic. I would like to thank Minister Noonan and the Government for recognising that support is required and for providing this funding.”

Chairman of the Heritage Council, Michael Parsons added: “Heritage is at the heart of life in Ireland and is hugely important for our wellbeing. This funding will enable communities and heritage NGOs to continue their work in this area, or to start new initiatives, for all of us to enjoy.”

Further details on the Community Heritage Grant Scheme 2020 can be found on the Heritage Council website. The closing date for applications is Tuesday, September 15, 2020.