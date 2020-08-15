The Beauty Spot - Rainbow nails: How to paint summer’s hottest mani trend

Not that long ago, the idea of wearing more than one nail polish colour at any one time was deeply unfashionable.

While nail lengths and shapes may have evolved, one uniform shade across your fingertips was the norm, and anything else was seen as, well, a bit tacky.

But now, the rule book has been well and truly thrown out the window and ‘rainbow nails’, featuring five shades (or more) are everywhere.

When you think about it, it’s not surprising that multicoloured manicures have become the biggest nail trend of 2020.

If ever there was a year that needed brightening up – in whatever way possible – it’s this one, and painting your nails with a range of pretty polishes is a quick way to lift your mood on dreary days.

It’s also the sort of trend you want to show off on Instagram, and the influx of #rainbownails posts happened to coincide with the reopening of many nail salons, resulting in lots of requests for multi-hued manis.

So, how do you get the rainbow nails look at home? First of all, it’s important to note that in spite of the name, this trend actually veers away from the traditional seven colours of the rainbow.

Instead, it’s about choosing a spectrum of five shades that go beautifully together, whether that’s pastels, neons or rich jewel tones.

Alternatively, you might want to create a kind of ombre effect, by choosing one colour – say pink – and painting each nail a different shade, from pastel to fuchsia.

If you’re feeling really creative, you could take a white nail polish and mix up your own shades, from light to dark, by varying the amount of white you add.

Another way to try the trend – as seen on Kylie Jenner – is to do a colourful twist on the French manicure, by painting just the tips of your nails with bright shades, and leaving the rest nude.

From subtle to showy, the possibilities are endless.

Our favourite shades include Nails Inc Walker's Court; Chanel Le Vernis 755 Harmony, Spotlight Shine Nail Polish Grape Soda and Orly Passion Fruit nail polish.