AIT Nutrition and Health Science Degree receives seal of approval

Athlone Institute of Technology has received prestigious Association for Nutrition (AfN) programme accreditation for its Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Nutrition and Health Science.

The honours bachelor’s degree, which emphasises experiential learning and is unique in its dual focus, is one of only four AfN-accredited programmes offered throughout the Republic of Ireland.

From September 2020, students who enter the nutrition and health science programme will be eligible to apply for direct entry to the UKVRN as Registered Associate Nutritionists (ANutr).

“We are delighted that the BSc (Hons) in Nutrition and Health Science has been accredited by the Association for Nutrition,” Dr Patricia Heavey (pictured), a registered nutritionist and programme coordinator, enthused.

“This is a strong nutrition science programme, and students can be assured that under the guidance of registered nutritionists, they are gaining the relevant knowledge, skills and competencies that are integral to the nutrition profession.

“Our past graduates have gone on to pursue careers in nutrition communication, public health, the health sector, health promotion, research, food industry and organisational bodies.”

The BSc (Hons) degree takes a synergistic approach to nutrition and health science, providing students with a greater understanding of the vital role of nutrition in public health and health promotion initiatives.

The degree is based on the scientific and academic principles of biology, biochemistry, social and public health aspects of human nutrition, as well as encompassing emerging issues such as biotechnology, food sustainability and security.

The Association for Nutrition (AfN) is an international body which holds a register of competent, qualified nutrition professionals who meet its standards for scientific, evidence-based nutrition.

The AfN programme accreditation is a quality mark awarded to degree programmes that meet the high standards required by the AfN - which defines and advances standards of evidence-based practice across the field of nutrition.

