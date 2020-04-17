Limerick illustrator launches free 'design your own GAA kit' colouring book
Damien Quinn, a Limerick artist now based in Sydney, has compiled a 'blank' GAA Kit design book, which is now downloadable and free. See the link here.
As stated in Damien's tweet, "everyone has their favourite kit" so here is a chance to make one of your own. Make sure to share your designs with Damien online and if you would like yours to featured on our website, send us a picture through Facebook.
Everyone has their favourite GAA kit, young & old, so here’s a chance to make one of your own!— Damien Quinn (@damiendraws) April 15, 2020
To design a kit & crest for your local club or county team simply download the FREE template, print it off and then get the markers out!https://t.co/j7b08o3Yzu
Stay safe & Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/AlppZtsfCI
