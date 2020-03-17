A special 2019 St Patrick's weekend guest: Keenan's of Tarmonbarry welcomes U2 front man Bono

Keenan's hotel bar and restaurant in the picturesque village of Tarmonbarry welcomed a very special 2019 St Patrick's weekend guest, U2 front man, the legendary Bono.



Bono posed for a photograph with Annette and Barry Keenan outside their award winning boutique hotel and restaurant, located on the Longford/Roscommon border on the banks of the River Shannon.

Unfortunately, 2020 is a much different story for local pubs and restaurants owing to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

