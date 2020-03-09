HSE approved ways to protect yourself and others against the Coronavirus

As 33 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus are confirmed in Ireland, it is important to protect yourself and others against Covid-19.

Also read: St. Patrick's Day parades cancelled across Ireland due to Coronavirus fears

The Coronavirus is spread through the sharing of respiratory droplets such as sneezing or coughing. This can occur either directly or indirectly, through contact with an infected person into another persons nose, eyes or mouth. Or, through indirect contact with a surface, object or hands.

Also read: OPEN LETTER: GP registrar concerned over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and Ireland's early response to it

According to the HSE, there are some important guidelines people should be following.

DO:

Wash your hands properly and often.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough and sneeze.

Put used tissues into a bin and wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid close contact with people who are not well.

Follow the travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Stay at home if you are sick to help stop the spread of whatever infection you may have.

DON'T:

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.

Do not share objects that touch your mouth – for example, bottles, cups.

Also read: 'Health is the crown of the well that only the sick can see': Threat of Coronavirus a concern to Ballymahon's Laura Noonan