Kane's Travel Longford, a family-run business connecting you to the world

Kane's Travel is a family owned and operated Independent travel agency based at 27 Ballymahon Street, Longford town.

The family-run business has now been in operation for over 60 years having been established in 1956. Through the years, their efforts have been recognised on a national scale with a number of awards for standards of service within the travel industry.

They offer security and peace of mind to all of their customers by being a fully bonded and licenced travel agency. Their staff boast a wealth of knowledge, ensuring they can source you and your loved ones the perfect holiday at a competitive price.

Whether it’s an idyllic beach holiday, a city break for you and a loved one, a family package holiday, or an adventure holiday, the team at Kane’s Travel are more than equipped to cater to your every need. Not only this, but providing a friendly, one-to-one service is always a priority.

“We use the most advanced technology to ensure customers get the best value and service with each and every booking.

“Our staff are highly experienced and well-travelled which puts them in a unique position to be able to provide you with all the relevant information on all your favourite destinations.

“This gives you peace of mind and the reassurance that your next holiday is going to be one to remember.

“Our after sales service is second to none and promotes repeat and referral business, which is very important to us.The most important person in Kane's Travel is YOU.”

For further information or to check out some of the offers available through Kanes Travel, you can visit their website at www.kanestravel.ie. You can also contact the team by phone on 043 33 34500 or via email at info@kanestravel.ie.

Also read: Fiona’s Hair studio, offering all types of hair care in Longford town