SNAPSHOTS: Two more finalists in with a chance of winning some fab prizes!

Two more photographs have been chosen to make it to the Grand final of our Snapshots competition. But who will win?

In week two of our Snapshots competition, the entries just kept getting better and better!

We ran a poll online midweek to find the chosen two to make it through to the grand final and the first finalist is Eileen Smyth for her picture of her ‘wild girl’ granddaughter Sasha jumping on the bed with a whopping 51% of the votes. The second grand finalist is Catherine Mollaghan for her picture of her sister Bridget with her friend Kathleen Lynch in New York in circa 1965.

This week, we will choose our last two finalists with the final next week! Help us choose here.

Also read: Help us choose the last two remaining finalists for our #Snapshots competition