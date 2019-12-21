Recipe: Chocolate chip cookies to go down a treat this Christmas

Cook's notes

Once you roll the dough into parchment feel free to freeze this and then you can use whenever you need it, or make an extra batch for the freezer. Do not over mix the mix as this will warm the ingredients and lead to flat cookies.

Makes: 20

Ingredients:

100g unsalted butter (room temperature)

100g light brown sugar

100g caster sugar

1 free range egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

275g plain flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp sea salt

100g milk chocolate, roughly chopped

50g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

50g white chocolate, roughly chopped

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200ºC (180ºC fan oven)

Beat the butter and both sugars together in a stand alone mixer until incorporated but don’t mix too much, add the egg and vanilla and beat again. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl and add to the mixer, beat together and then stir through the chocolate.

Place the mix in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Remove and scoop out 20 even sized pieces onto two large baking trays lined with parchment paper as you go, spacing adequately apart as they do spread a little.

Bake in a preheated oven for 12-14 minutes. Allow to cool for five minutes on the trays before transferring to cooling racks to cool completely.

