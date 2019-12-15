Longford Leader Editorial: Most important vote in history of Longford Credit Union

Arguably the most important vote in the history of Longford Credit Union Ltd will take place at the movement’s 50th annual general meeting in the Longford Arms Hotel next Wednesday, December 18.

A special resolution will be put to members asking them to approve a transfer of engagements to Mullingar Credit Union and for the merger to be accepted, 75% of those present must vote in favour.

Many Credit Unions across the country have merged to ensure a stronger, secure and progressive future for their membership and it is important that members of Longford CU have their say and cast their vote next week.

