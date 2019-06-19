Explore Longford's section of the Royal Canal Greenway this National Bike Week

There's nothing quite like a leisurely - or not so leisurely, depending on your fitness levels - cycle along the Royal Canal and, with National Bike Week kicking off this week, there's no better time to get your wheels on the road and enjoy some fresh air with GreenAer in Mullingar.

Last weekend, this reporter got her hands on a speedy, comfortable eBike and hit the road to see exactly what the Royal Canal Greenway route had to offer.

Starting off at Mullingar, it's a clear cycle the whole way to Abbeyshrule, where you can continue on to explore even more of Longford's waterways.

Each part of the cycleway has something new to offer, from wildlife to boats to picturesque lock houses and locks - all of which are worth seeing should you fancy a long journey on your bike.

And it's all made that much easier if you decide to get a bit of power under you with one of GreenAer Mullingar's snazzy eBikes.

GreenAer are electric bike specialists. The company no longer sells conventional bikes, choosing instead to stick with eBikes which they insist are the future.

Roving Leader: The 3 Province cycle, a mammoth journey in aid of St Christopher's

And they're not wrong. With a healthier, more sustainable model, many people in cities are choosing to swap their second car for the more affordable, eco-friendly and easy-to-use eBikes, saving them money and keeping them out of heavy traffic when commuting to work on a daily basis.

“We are pioneering smart mobility in Ireland,” said Alan Maye of GreenAer.

“We started initially with electric cars, however we moved towards bikes in 2009/2010 as it made more sense in a city that couldn't afford to take any more cars.

“We have always promoted movement solutions that haven’t been seen in Ireland before. Our aim is to change how people move to a more sustainable and healthy model, to replace the second car with a faster, healthier, more eco-friendly alternative, while de-congesting the streets at the same time.”

There's a wide range of eBikes available at GreenAer, with a variety of features, depending on what your individual needs are.

GreenAer is Ireland's largest retailer of premium European eBikes and is the exclusive Irish distributor of brands such as Haibike, Stromer, Winora, Riese & Muller, Butchers & Bicycles, Gocycle, Urban Arrow and more.

This weekend, as part of National Bike Week, GreenAer Mullingar have organised three fun-filled days which will give you the opportunity to test ride electric bikes, go on a free one-hour guided eBike tour, avail of special offers on all eBike models and take in the experience of local cycle routes.

There will also be a stunt show, refreshments and plenty of entertainment.

It's all happening at GreenAer Mullingar in Mullingar Business Park from Friday June 21 to Sunday June 23.

Read next: Midlands man put ‘off his bike’ for driving under the influence