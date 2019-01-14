Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Experimental Longford can expect stern Westmeath challenge

Speaking of Longford men, it’s great to see another Longford man taking charge of the county team.

Following a selection process which trawled several strange far away candidates, when we had the answer much closer to home, Padraig Davis is now at the helm, and a good one he is too.

Padraig is a no nonsense man, with great intelligence, intuitive skills, and a terrific awareness of man management.

He knows a little bit about football too...

He’s a man I’ve admired for a very long time, and never did he fail to impress in the Longford colours himself.

At the end of the day, it’s hard to beat having a man who has done it all himself. Not only that, but he’s surrounded by others who have done it all too.

The days are gone when anyone can manage a team, time was it took organisational skills only.

Now the manager needs to know the game and players.

Paul Barden, one of the classiest players ever to wear any jersey, and Donal Ledwith who was no slouch either. Donal was a super player at a time when not everything in the Longford garden was as rosy as now.

But then, that’s nothing new.

Three wise men who are correctly combining their talents, and it’s not by accident that Longford haven’t lost a game yet, in 2019.

The team are performing extraordinarily well.

Their next assignment is against Westmeath, and that will be a testing affair. This game will also be held against the background of several missing Longford players - how many we don’t yet know.

I have a hunch that maybe Mullinalaghta won’t be able to muster up as many as everyone thinks. I somehow sense itchy feet in Mullinalaghta, and it will be interesting to see how they perform against Crokes of Kerry. They are well capable of winning that game, but it depends on where they see themselves.

They may have already mentally begun to descend the mountain, but if they can stay up there long enough, the rewards could be astronomical.

Longford meanwhile will face Westmeath at The Downs.

Mmmm.....why not in Cusack Park?

It would be a distinct disadvantage for Westmeath to play the contest in Cusack Park.

Longford will need to be well prepared, and alert to attack, in every sense.