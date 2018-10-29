EDI Centre Longford encouraging people to take part in ‘Live Longer and Prosper’ programme

EDI Centre Longford, in conjunction with the Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) is delivering this Government led initiative ‘Healthy Ireland’, with the aim of promoting and creating awareness of the importance of health and wellbeing among all citizens.



The ‘Live Longer and Prosper’ for communities programme will enhance and protect individuals from threats to their health and create an environment where everyone plays an important role in achieving healthy Ireland.



While healthy eating and physical activity is important, it is imperative to develop better partnership between agencies and communities, thus improving greater social cohesion.

This programme is supported by LCDC, Dept of Health and Pobal and delivered by EDI Centre Longford.



It’s a four day programme and will be delivered in Drumlish, Edgeworthstown and Longford Town in the coming weeks, with the hope to empower individuals and communities to take positive action to improve their health and lead a healthier lifestyle.



The health and wellbeing is valued and supported at every level of society and is everyone’s responsibility to make that change to ensure individuals reach their full potential.



The elements to this Programme: -

Healthy eating and the importance of a good diet, by providing practical support through HSE led programmes, where individuals and families are encouraged to make healthier food choices. Eating well is important for everyone, it can help us to feel good, look our best and stay at a healthy weight, and in the long-term, a healthy balanced diet can reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases i.e. Heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis and some cancers.



Physical exercise Programme provided in conjunction with Longford Sports Partnership (LSP) seeks to increase physical activity and improve your health by reducing the risk of developing diseases. Activity and exercise can have immediate and long-term health benefits. Most importantly, regular activity can improve social interaction.



Health promotion speakers – Encourages the combination of exercise and diet and how small changes can impact and enhance your quality of daily living.



Social Interaction: encourages and empowers individuals to embrace a healthier life style, and by getting involved in your local community and taking part in initiatives with family and friends who can encourage and support small changes that can make a real differences to the quality of life.



Enquiries from community groups and individuals interested in participating in this programme are welcome.

Places are limited and for more information - Please contact Breda or Bernie at EDI Centre Longford on 043 3347515 or email breda.coordinator@edilongford.ie

