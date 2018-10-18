Celebrate and Discover Science with Abbott in Longford

The Midlands Science Festival will be taking place across the region for all ages from November 11th-18th and promises a packed programme with over 130 innovative and hands-on events. National Science Week, which is managed by 'SFI Discover', the education and public engagement programme of Science Foundation Ireland, has been in existence since the mid-1990s and has grown to around 800 events per year. The festival takes science into libraries, theatres and even the outdoors, giving people a variety of exciting ways to explore a multitude of ideas for a future career in science, technology, engineering and maths.

The festival team is delighted to announce that for the second year running, and exciting, free-of-charge event which will take place on Saturday, November 10 in St Mel's Secondary School from 10am until 2pm. The event will run in partnership with Abbott, one of Ireland's leading healthcare companies, and will offer a unique opportunity for students and their parents or guardians to experience a whole range of technology fun, including science activities with Anyone 4 Science, The Dinosaur Show with Dale Treadwell, The Exploration Dome, The Reptile Zoo, the Under the Microscope team, and innovative science activities with Abbott.

Jackie Gorman, Director of the Midlands Science Festival said,

"Whether you want to make ice cream without a freezer, learn about dinosaurs having feathers, explore the night sky or hold a hairy tarantula, we've got something for you at this exciting Discovery Day in Longford. The event, which attracted over 250 people in 2017, is part of Science Week and is presented in association with Abbott. Activities will be running from 10am to 2pm, so we are encouraging people to partake in a few activities and use this day as an opportunity to engage with science in a hands on and fun way. The Midlands Science Festival is all about taking the traditional notion of science to a different level outside of the classroom, giving people a variety of diverse ways to explore the world around them and to learn something new and beneficial – and thanks to the generosity of partners such as Abbott, we are now heading into our sixth year and our 2018 festival promises to be even bigger and better."

The Midlands Science Festival will highlight how STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths) is fundamental to everyday life and demonstrates STEM’s importance to the future development of our society and economy. It is a free, family-friendly programme of events that allows people of all ages to participate in a large number of hands-on science and technology activities, and see a host of live discussions with science enthusiasts and communicators, corporate partners, and business and science experts.

Site Director of Abbott’s diagnostics facility in Longford, Ciaran Corcoran said,

"At Abbott, we believe it is so important to involve people at a young age in scientific discovery and innovation, not only to spark their curiosity but also to provide them with the opportunity to learn about exciting future career options. Educational events hosted by Abbott and the Midlands Science Festival promote the importance of science and technology skills amongst the next generation, and we are delighted to help demonstrate to young people the vast array of real-life topics that are at the forefront of research and development in a fresh and engaging way.

We feel positive that it will ignite a passion for STEM subjects for more and more Midlands students this year, and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to our Science Week Discovery Day this November."