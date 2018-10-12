St.Mel's College school notes

Naughton Scholarship Award

Congratulations to the current St Mel's College Student of the Year Andrew Gallagher on recently receiving the Naughton Scholarship. This award is given to students who have achieved excellent Leaving Certificate results and who intend to pursue a full time undergraduate programme in the areas of Science, Technology or Engineering. The presentation took place in Trinity College and the school Career Guidance teacher Ms Concar was also present on behalf of the school. The school is delighted with Andrew's achievement and we wish him the very best in his undergraduate programme in the National University of Ireland Maynooth.

Gaelic Football

The three school football teams were in action last week with mixed fortunes overall. The U-14 team opened their North Leinster League campaign with a home game against St Mary's Edenderry on Friday 5 October. The visitors were a strong opposition but St Mel's edged out an impressive one-point win against the Offaly side with the game finishing St Mel's 1-12 St Mary's 2-08. On Monday 8 October the U-16 team played their first match of the season against Moyne Community School. The match took place in Dromard and unfortunately after a closely-contested first half with only a couple of points between the teams, the stronger Moyne side won on a scoreline of 3-13 to 0-07. The school would also like to congratulate all St Mel's College players on the Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones and Clonguish U-16 teams and Killoe Minor team for winning their respective Championship titles recently.



The senior football team ran out 2-12 to 2-11 winners against Moate CS last Wednesday. It was a tough contest but two first half goals saw the Mel’s team up by 5 points at half time. The second half turned out to be a lot harder than the first as Moate fought their way back into the match and took the lead at a stage. However, St Mel’s also showed resilience and drew level again. With not much time to go, Mel’s converted a free close to the Moate goal which turned out to be the winning point. This is a great start to the season and hopefully there will many results like this down the line.

First Year Parents Information Meeting

On Tuesday 9 October an Information night took place for parents of First Year students. This was a great opportunity for the parents of first years to learn more about the school. There was presentations by the chaplain, principal, year head and junior cycle coordinator about the new Junior cycle curriculum. We hope that all parents in attendance found the meeting interesting and beneficial. Thanks to all members of staff and school prefects for their help on the night.

TY Enterprise

Transition year students have begun their enterprise projects!!! An enterprise workshop took place last Tuesday in the school. It was a big success, generating a great buzz for the projects. Huge thanks to Martina Glennon and Mr Clyne.

Maths week

Maths week has begun in the school! This week is dedicated to celebrating maths in a fun way. Quizzes and maths games are going on all over the school!! Can you solve our question of the week???

When asked about his birthday, a man said:

“The day before yesterday I was only 25 and next year I will turn 28.”

This is true only one day in the year - when was he born?

1st Year Retreats

The new first year students had a retreat module for three Fridays. They were held in the pastoral center in the school and here they got to participate in fun activities that specialised in team bonding and personal development. Thanks to Fr. McGrath for organising the event

Student Success

Congratulations to Tadhg McNevin on being selected to represent the under 18 Irish basketball team. He has previously represented the country at under 15, under 16, and under 17 levels. We wish Tadhg all the best and we hope to see him climb further up the ranks of the Irish basketball ladder.

Basketball news

Hard luck to our basketball teams who were narrowly defeated by Colaiste Iosagain last week in the Midland 'A' Schools League in Portarlington.

Although the home team got off to a great start in the Senior game, St. Mel's regrouped to trail by just 2 points at the end of the 1st quarter. However despite some periods of very good play, St. Mel's always trailed in this game and in the end lost out 59-47 to a strong home team that contained two international players.

Our u16 team made a better start to lead by 3 after the 1st quarter and had extended that lead by half time. However the 3rd quarter saw a very strong performance from the hosts to regain the lead. For most of the 4th quarter the teams traded baskets with St Mel's still trailing by just 2 points going into the final minutes. With just 4 seconds left St. Mels scored a well-worked basket to draw level, only for it to be disallowed for taking one second longer than the time allowed to score. Although our boys did manage to regain possession and have the final shot in those last 4 seconds, it was off-target and Portarlington held on to win 50-48 in a thrilling encounter. Training for all u16s will continue as usual next Monday.