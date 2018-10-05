Tesco offers free online deliveries to Longford’s over-65s

Tesco Ireland has today launched a new initiative offering free deliveries for over-65s when they shop online. It was launched to coincide with today’s International Day of Older Persons, which seeks to support full and effective participation of older persons in the community. The new initiative was supported by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and Age Action Ireland.

Tesco is the first retailer in Ireland to provide free grocery home shopping delivery for over-65s. These deliveries will operate across Longford six days a week from 3pm-7pm Monday-Saturday subject to a minimum spend of €50. Tesco’s dedicated customer service team will be available on Freephone 1800 248 123 to help process online orders over the telephone.

Speaking in support of the initiative, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Ms Heather Humphreys TD said, “Government welcomes innovation in our retail sector and this is a good example of combining technology with social good. It is positive to see an age-friendly initiative that aims to assist older people across the country.

This Tesco initiative will be great for older people, especially in rural areas. It also means that not having to spend time shopping gives people more time to spend in their communities. Tesco’s policy is a recognition of that, giving older people the freedom to prioritise family and friends.”

Ruairi Twomey, Marketing Director, Tesco Ireland said, “At Tesco, we believe that even the little things make all the difference so this new extension of our home delivery service helps older members of our community avail of free delivery of their weekly shopping. This will be highly beneficial especially as we enter the colder months. This way we can be sure older members of our community get the very best food in the manner most convenient to them.”

The Interim CEO of Age Action Ireland, Anna McCabe said, “We are really pleased to see this innovative initiative from Tesco particularly as we mark the start of Positive Ageing Week.

Tesco is the first supermarket chain in Ireland to provide this service which will have a real positive impact on the day-to-day lives of older people and offer much needed convenience, especially for those with limited transport options or reduced mobility. It brings a welcome saving of time and money for older people as well as facilitating increased autonomy which is so important for all of us.”

Since 2014, Tesco has supported over 78 community projects in Longford with €26,776.74 in donations through the Tesco Community Fund and provided over 350 causes nationwide with 6 million meals in surplus food donations.