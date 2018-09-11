Enable Ireland Longford seeks support for ‘Life With No Limits’ campaign

Enable Ireland’s annual ‘Life With No Limits’ campaign takes place from September 17 -22 this year. The public can support Enable Ireland’s services for 7,500 children and adults with disabilities by purchasing Life With No Limit’s wrist bands, handy trolley disc or fluffy book markers from Enable Ireland charity shops, TK Maxx stores and volunteer sellers nationwide.

The campaign provides a platform for children and adults with disabilities using Enable Ireland services to talk about how they live Life with No Limits while raising much-needed funds to support the charity’s work. Enable Ireland’s services for children with disabilities and their families cover all aspects of a child's physical, educational, and social development from early infancy through adolescence. For adults, they offer a range of services which include day care training, personal development, supported and independent living, and social and leisure activities.

Commenting on the Enable Ireland ‘Life with No Limits’ campaign this September, Marie Carberry, Enable Ireland Longford Shop Acting Manager said, “Life with No Limits is a really positive campaign and we want the public to get on board and support us. There are lots of ways you can help. You can visit our shop in Longford and buy a wristband, trolley disc or bookmark. Or why not do a wardrobe clear out and donate your unwanted items to us. Our customers are looking for winter woolies, so have a look at last year’s winter wardrobe and donate what you no longer want to. 100% of the profits from our charity shop support our disability services for children and adults. ”



Support the ‘Enable Ireland Life with No Limits’ campaign from September 17-22 and help raise vital funds for disability services. Life with No Limits merchandise is on sale in the Enable Ireland charity shop, 1-2 Midland Court, Longford.