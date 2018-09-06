Irish Cancer Society calls for increase in exercise to help reduce cancer risk

The Irish Cancer Society was concerned to learn that almost four out of 10 women and three in 10 men in Ireland are putting themselves at increased risk of diseases, such as cancer, by not getting enough exercise, according to new research by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Regular physical activity helps to protect against some types of cancer coming back and other types of cancer developing. There is clear evidence to tell us that physical activity and exercise can reduce your risk of breast, bowel and womb cancer. It may also help prevent lung cancer.

There are also many other benefits to being active. Physical activity helps to reduce the symptoms of fatigue, the side-effects of cancer treatments, and improves your overall well-being and heart health.

Kevin O’Hagan, Cancer Prevention Manager at the Irish Cancer Society said, “Being physically active not only helps to maintain a healthy weight, it can also lower insulin and oestrogen levels, reduce inflammation, improve the digestion and immune system, all of which can reduce our risk of cancer. Avoiding sitting for long periods of time and getting as much activity and movement into our daily activities as possible is really important to reduce our risk.”

At the Irish Cancer Society’s National Conference for Cancer Survivorship there will be workshops on the importance of exercise after a cancer diagnosis. This free event for cancer survivors and their families, entitled Living Well with Cancer takes place in Galway on September 15 at the Clayton Hotel, Ballybrit and in Cork on September 22 at the Clayton Hotel, Sliver Springs.

For more information or to register to attend the conference visit: www.cancer.ie/living-well emailsupport@irishcancer.ie or call our Cancer Nurse-line on 1800 200 700.

See what steps you can take to reduce your risk of cancer at: cancer.ie/reduce-your-risk